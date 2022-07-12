 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
News Highlights of the day: Pointed attack on inflation will need to continue: Finance Minister

Moneycontrol News
Jul 12, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST

News Highlights of the day: The finance minister also said a favourable monsoon will lead to good production and rural demand.

July 12, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

July 12, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Amrapali case | Supreme Court puts proposal for creation of Sinking cum Reserve Fund on hold

The Supreme Court on July 12 put a proposal for the creation of a Sinking cum Reserve Fund on ‘hold until its merits are debated’ after counsels for homebuyers objected to a policy decision of the Supreme Court-appointed receiver asking homebuyers to deposit an additional amount of Rs 200 per sq-ft for their flats to meet the shortfall for the construction of incomplete housing units. Read More

July 12, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST

The Nothing Phone (1) has officially been unveiled globally

It is safe to say that the Nothing Phone (1) is the most uniquely designed smartphone. LEDs on the back of a smartphone are nothing new, but the Phone (1) manages to incorporate the LEDs in a unique way that doesn’t take away from the handset’s premium aesthetic.Read More

July 12, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

Over 9,600 people evacuated as Godavari flood surges in AP

Villagers from tens of habitations have been evacuated to safety in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as river Godavari received a flood of over 14.50 lakh, inundating several villages along its course, government officials said.

The second warning signal has been continuing at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as the water level touched 44.75 ft by Tuesday evening.

July 12, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

COVID pandemic is nowhere near over: WHO chief

July 12, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Profit after tax up 34% to Rs 40 cr

Total revenue rose by 35.7 percent to Rs 133.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 98.4 crore in the first quarter ended Jun 2021. Read More

July 12, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Twitter vs Union of India atKarnatakaHC adjourned by 3 weeks

Twitter's petition in the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India seeking relief against some of its blocking orders issued under Section 69A under the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been adjourned by three weeks.

The case was registered in the HC on July 8, and the next hearing date has not been given yet. Read More

July 12, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Indian Economy


According to data released by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, India was the only economy among the top ten leading economies which showed improvement in its macroeconomic performance during the last four years​.

July 12, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

AMFI to launch mutual fund distributor recruitment campaign 'Karein Shuru?'

The campaign will include television commercials that would help reinforce the need and attractiveness of opting to make a career as a mutual fund distributor. Read More

July 12, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Pointed attack on inflation will need to continue: Finance Minister 

"We will have to be mindful and watchful how the price movement is," she said. "I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue." Read More