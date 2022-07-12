News Highlights of the day: Pointed attack on inflation will need to continue: Finance Minister

News Highlights of the day: The finance minister also said a favourable monsoon will lead to good production and rural demand.
Amrapali case | Supreme Court puts proposal for creation of Sinking cum Reserve Fund on hold
The Supreme Court on July 12 put a proposal for the creation of a Sinking cum Reserve Fund on ‘hold until its merits are debated’ after counsels for homebuyers objected to a policy decision of the Supreme Court-appointed receiver asking homebuyers to deposit an additional amount of Rs 200 per sq-ft for their flats to meet the shortfall for the construction of incomplete housing units. Read More
The Nothing Phone (1) has officially been unveiled globally
It is safe to say that the Nothing Phone (1) is the most uniquely designed smartphone. LEDs on the back of a smartphone are nothing new, but the Phone (1) manages to incorporate the LEDs in a unique way that doesn’t take away from the handset’s premium aesthetic.Read More
Over 9,600 people evacuated as Godavari flood surges in AP
Villagers from tens of habitations have been evacuated to safety in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as river Godavari received a flood of over 14.50 lakh, inundating several villages along its course, government officials said.
The second warning signal has been continuing at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as the water level touched 44.75 ft by Tuesday evening.
COVID pandemic is nowhere near over: WHO chief
Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Profit after tax up 34% to Rs 40 cr
Total revenue rose by 35.7 percent to Rs 133.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 98.4 crore in the first quarter ended Jun 2021. Read More
Twitter's petition in the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India seeking relief against some of its blocking orders issued under Section 69A under the Information Technology Act, 2000 has been adjourned by three weeks.
The case was registered in the HC on July 8, and the next hearing date has not been given yet. Read More
Indian Economy
According to data released by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, India was the only economy among the top ten leading economies which showed improvement in its macroeconomic performance during the last four years.
AMFI to launch mutual fund distributor recruitment campaign 'Karein Shuru?'
The campaign will include television commercials that would help reinforce the need and attractiveness of opting to make a career as a mutual fund distributor. Read More
Pointed attack on inflation will need to continue: Finance Minister
"We will have to be mindful and watchful how the price movement is," she said. "I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue." Read More
Delhi Metro to soon roll out its first e-auto service
The decision has also been taken as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is finding running of its feeder buses "less viable" due to "under utilisation". Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Bihar Assembly, museum, and guest house in Patna.
IndiGo announces flight services between Delhi and Deoghar
HCL Tech Q1 Result
HCL Technologies on July 12 reported a 2.11 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,281 crore, compared to Rs 3,213 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Read More
'Devdas' clocks 20 years
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Devdas" clocked 20 years today.Based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel of the same name, the period drama featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role.
June CPI inflation comes in at 7.01%, RBI one quarter away from failure
India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. Read More
Amarnath J&K
Amarnath yatra resumes from both Panchtarni & Baltal areas today after a gap of 4 days, thousands of pilgrims reach to worship
Many countries including India are facing recession and inflation: Amit Shah
After Covid, many countries are facing recession. Our country is also facing recession and inflation, but compared to the world we are safe due to the policies made by PM Modi, saysUnion Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde supports Droupadi Murmu for presidency
We will fully support Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections. All our MLAs will vote for her under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, saysMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
India's population is growling rapidly: UP Deputy CM KP Maurya
There are many nations in the world where the population is on the decline. It is a challenge... Just introducing a law isn't necessarily the solution. There are some issues which are best tackled by spreading awareness, saysUP Deputy CM KP Maurya
UP | We've made preparations for Kanwar Yatra: Shalabh Mathur, DIG, Moradabad
Have identified spots where traffic needs to be diverted, identified patches that are to be fixed, & ensured that no untoward incident occurs due to electricity lines. Non-veg shops on route to be shut, saysShalabh Mathur, DIG, Moradabad
Central University Entrance Test 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 & August 4: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
For candidates who will write exams in phase one, admit cards have been issued today. For phase two of the exams, admit card will be issued on July 31, saysUGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (ANI)
India is the land of devotion, spiritualism and pilgrimage sites: PM Modi in Deoghar, Jharkhand
Pilgrimages have crafted us into a better society and a better nation. Look at Deoghar, there is not only 'Shiv' but also 'Shakti'. Lakhs of devotees come here every year from far-off places, with Gangajal: PM Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at rally in Deoghar, Jharkhand
Today we have brought a work culture, a political culture, and a governance model wherein we inaugurate everything that we lay the foundation stone of, saysPrime Minister Narendra Modi in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
I had opportunity to visit Deoghar to lay foundation stone of airport andtoday I inaugurated it. Earlier, projects were announced, foundation stones were laid after 2-3 governments, 2-3 more govternments' later bricks were kept and projects saw light of the day after several governments, added the PM.
India provides 44,000 tonne of urea to Sri Lanka: Minister Mansuk Mandaviya
India has provided 44,000 tonnes of urea to Sri Lanka for meeting the domestic requirements in the current and next sowing seasons, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday. The minister tweeted that 44,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer provided by India under the Line of Credit reached Colombo and handed over to the Sri Lanka government. (News18) Read more.
Delhi govt vs Centre: SC agrees to hear plea pertaining split verdict on control of services
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for hearing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s plea on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi over the transfers and postings of officers in the national capital. (ANI)
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai writes to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about SUP & GST
The letterstates"...With the pressing need to encourage the switch over to alternatives to Single Use Plastic (SUP) items, crucial that GST rates on alternatives to SUP items & its raw material be reduced."
Maharashtra | Till now, Shiv Sena hasn't extended its support to anyone regarding the Presidential elections. It is yet to make the final decision: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
It is clear that Shiv Sena is definitely working towards strengthening the party. When such a large number of people leave the party, then efforts have to be made at the ground level and Uddhav ji is doing so: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Hyderabad | Are Muslims not natives of India, asks AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
If we see the reality, natives are only tribals & Dravidian people. In UP, without any law, desired fertility rate would be achieved by 2026-2030: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's statement.
He added, their own health minister said that no law is needed in the country for population control. It's Muslims who're using most contraceptives. Total fertility rate which was 2.6 in 2016 is now 2.3. Country's demographic dividend is best among all countries.
UK leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close
Contenders to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were racing Tuesday to clear their first hurdle: amassing enough support from colleagues to make the Conservative Party leadership ballot.
Nominations officially opened on July 12 morning and will close at 6 p.m. (1700GMT). Candidates need support from at least 20 Conservative lawmakers to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start on July 13.Read more.
Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik today visited Air Force Station Bagdogra
He was briefed on operational & maintenance preparedness. He also visited the nearby Air Force Station Butabari and Kurseong and was briefed about the upcoming major projects of the Station.
Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh elections upcoming
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appointed as Congress' Senior Observer for Gujarat;TS Singh Deo & Milind Deora asthe Observers.
- Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel appointed as Senior Observer for Himachal;Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh asthe Observers
Yogi Adityanath accuses previous govts of 'conspiring' to end key UP police force
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end the PAC.
Addressing the passing-out parade of the recruits of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Adityanath without taking any names, said ”as a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies.
New forest conservation rules will lead to grave violations of Forest Rights Act: CPI MP Viswam
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav over the new rules of the Forest Conservation Act, stating it will lead to "grave violations” of the Forest Rights Act.
Opposition parties have contended that the new rules will allow private developers to cut down forests without getting the consent of forest-dwellers, a change that violates a provision of the Forest Rights Act. Read more.
On July 11, SpiceJet Dubai-Madurai flight SG23 was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue: SpiceJet Spox
Alternate aircraft was arranged which brought pax back to India. After the minor technical issue was resolved, first aircraft flew back to India as commercial flight: SpiceJet Spox
On July 11, Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SZK operated flight Mangalore-Dubai: DGCA
Post landing during walk around inspection,the Engineerobserved nose wheel strut compressed more than normal. Engineer grounded the aircraft. A recovery aircraft has ferried from BOM to DXB: DGCA
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe signed the condolence book for former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy, today
"I am very happy...have made my country proud by winning medals in another country,": Bhagwani Devi Dagar
94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar wins gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.
Bhagwani Devi Dagar celebratedher feat of winning gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland.
Visuals from Delhi airport.
New Jharkhand projects to boost development in east India; efforts on to strengthen rail, road, air infrastructure: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for Rs 16,800-crore developmental projects in Jharkhand.
PM Modi to participate in first I2U2 Leaders' Summit virtually on July 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2, along with leaders of Israel, UAE and the US on July 14 virtually.
I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh: Former state BJP president Khimi Ram Sharma joins the INC
Former state BJP president Khimi Ram Sharma joined Congress party in Delhi today
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport and other development projects in Deoghar, Jharkhand
The dream of this airport which was visioned in 2010 has been fulfilled by PM Modi. It's a matter of pride for us, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
After the launch of Deoghar airport, PM Modi has also inaugurated other development projects in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
Sri Lankan president’s brother stopped from leaving country by airport officials, passengers
Basil Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former finance minister and brother of outgoing president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was stopped from leaving the country by airport officials on Tuesday morning, local media reported.
Pakistani columnist claims he passed information to ISI from his India visits
Nusrat Mirza, a Pakistani colurminist who has visited india many times during the Congress' rule, has boasted on camera that he used to pass on information collected during his visits to Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). During a virtual interview with journalist and political analyst Shakil Chaudhary. Mirza said that he had received various privileges from the foreign affairs department of Pakistan during his visits to India.
Presidential Polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervise distribution and dispatch of ballot boxes
CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervised the distribution and dispatch of the ballot boxes and other poll-related materials for Presidential Election 2022 to AROs from States/UTs at Nirvachan Sadan, today
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Amid fuel crisis people opt for bicycles
Faced with crippling fuel shortage, people in Sri Lanka opt for bicycles
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Huge queue of protesters seen on road leading to the Presidential Palace
Long queue of protestors on the road leading to the Presidential Palace in Colombo amid protests against the economic crisis in Sri Lanka
Security tightened outside O Paneerselvam's residence
Security tightened outside the residence of O Paneerselvam in Chennai, after AIADMK passed a resolution at the E Palaniswami-led General Council meeting yesterday to remove OPS from the party's primary membership.
SC agrees to Delhi govt's plea seeking urgent hearing on issue of control of services
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi for an authoritative pronouncement.Read More.
Supreme Court extends interim bail for Mohammad Zubair in FIR filed by Sitapur Police till further orders
The Supreme Court has extended interim bail granted to Alt News co-founder MohammadZubairtill further orders. The Supreme Court has granted four weeks time to the UP government to file a response to the plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.The Supreme Court listsZubair'splea for a hearing on September 14.Readmore.