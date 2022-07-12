News Highlights of the day: Pointed attack on inflation will need to continue: Finance Minister

July 12, 2022 / 09:33 PM IST

Over 9,600 people evacuated as Godavari flood surges in AP

Villagers from tens of habitations have been evacuated to safety in different districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as river Godavari received a flood of over 14.50 lakh, inundating several villages along its course, government officials said.

The second warning signal has been continuing at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as the water level touched 44.75 ft by Tuesday evening.