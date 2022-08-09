Live News: Parliament Adjourned Sine die four days before schedule

Live News: Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Upper House sine die, stating that detailed statistics of the session will be circulated during the course by the Secretariat.
The Parliament’s Monsoon Session ended on Monday, four days before its scheduled completion, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die. The session, which began on July 18, was slated to go on till August 12. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, before adjourning the ninth session of the 17th LS sine die, said that the house met for 16 days wherein seven bills were passed.
Cricket-No Warner but Lynn signs up for new Emirati T20 league
Australian Chris Lynn will play Twenty20 cricket in the United Arab Emirates rather than his home Big Bash League (BBL) early next year, but David Warner was not included among the marquee players announced by the new International League T20 (ILT20).
Media reports had strongly linked Warner with a spot in the ILT20, which clashes with the Cricket Australia-owned BBL but is bankrolled in part by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners and pays better.
(Reuters)
HaryanaControl of Organised Crime Bill 2020 withdrawn
The Haryana government has withdrawn the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.
The Bill had special provisions for prevention and control of criminal activity by organised crime syndicates or gangs.
The 2019 version of the Bill too had been withdrawn following some observations to certain provisions after which a revised one was brought in 2020.
(PTI)
Former US President Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Former US President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and their agents had broken open his safe, asserting that such an assault would only take place in broken, third-world countries. The 45th US President released a lengthy statement, where he declared his Florida home was under siege.
Despite announcement, Uddhav Thackeray yet to formally resign as MLC
- Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has not formally resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council even after 40 days when he announced this decision while stepping down as the chief minister.
- A senior Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan official on Monday said that technically Uddhav Thackeray is still an MLC as he has not submitted a written resignation.
- "He has not yet officially resigned as a member of the Legislative Council. His resignation as the chief minister of Maharashtra was approved by Governor B S Koshyari but we have not received any written communication from him regarding his membership of the Upper House of the state legislature, the official said. Deputy chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refused to comment.
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
- Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out.
- The Yuan Wang 5 was due to arrive on Thursday at the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka's south for five days for replenishment. It is currently sailing in the east Indian Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon.
US-basedIndian organisation endorses Rishi Sunak for UK PM
A US-based Indian organisation that caters to the interests of the Hindu-American community on Monday endorsed former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. The race to elect a new Conservative Party leader, who will take charge as British Prime Minister early next month, heated up on Monday as the two finalists Sunak and Liz Truss clashed over their proposals to tackle the soaring cost-of-living crisis in the country. Read More
e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in history of Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state. He also said tablets have been installed in front of the seats of legislators in a bid to make the entire proceedings of the state assembly paperless.
- Khattar asserted that Haryana government is using digital technology in every field. He was speaking after launching the national e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) on the tablets. The tablets, affixed to the table of each member, are enabled with NEVA.
- e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state, he said. He said through this application, members of the Vidhan Sabha can keep track of Question and Answers, Calling Attention Motion, Starred and Unstarred Questions of the Vidhan Sabha.
Kerala family drives straight into canal while following Google Maps
A family of four had to be rescued after their car plunged into a canal in Kerala. According to The New Indian Express, the driver had been following directions from Google Maps which led their vehicle straight into the water on Thursday night.
Luckily for the family of four, locals in the area rushed to their rescue and managed to pull them out of the canal unharmed. The incident occurred when Dr Soniya, her mother Sosamma and her three-month-old daughter were travelling to Kumbanad in Kerala, along with another relative named Anish.
“They were travelling with the help of Google Maps. When their car was moving through the Thiruvathukkal- Nattakom Cement junction bypass, they lost way and the vehicle plunged into a waterlogged area at Parachal,” Kottayam West police said in a statement. Read Further
Google down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Alphabet Inc's Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. Read More
Over 5.64 lakh Golden Cards issued in Srinagar
- With the aim to cover left-out population of Srinagar district under the Central government`s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-SEHAT Scheme (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT), a meeting of officers of all line departments was held under the chairmanship of the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, government officials said.
- During the meeting it was said that as many as 5,64,404 golden cards have been issued in Srinagar district covering 1,67,538 families and the process of registration under the Central scheme is underway and remaining beneficiaries will be brought under it within shortest possible time.
- During the meeting, deliberations were held on the present status and progress made concerning implementation of AB-PMJAY-SEHAT in Srinagar.
(IANS)
