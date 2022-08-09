Live News: Parliament Adjourned Sine die four days before schedule

August 09, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Despite announcement, Uddhav Thackeray yet to formally resign as MLC

- Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has not formally resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council even after 40 days when he announced this decision while stepping down as the chief minister.



- A senior Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan official on Monday said that technically Uddhav Thackeray is still an MLC as he has not submitted a written resignation.



- "He has not yet officially resigned as a member of the Legislative Council. His resignation as the chief minister of Maharashtra was approved by Governor B S Koshyari but we have not received any written communication from him regarding his membership of the Upper House of the state legislature, the official said. Deputy chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refused to comment.

