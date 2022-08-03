 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Live News: Compared to 2014, there has been 74% reduction in insurgency incidents in NE, MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha

Moneycontrol News
Aug 03, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

Latest News Live: The security situation in North Eastern (NE) States has improved substantially since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been 74% reduction in insurgency incidents, 89% in civilian deaths & 60% in casualties of security forces in the year 2021: Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai tells Rajya Sabha.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day. Track China's response to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

August 03, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

Compared to 2014, there has been 74% reduction in insurgency incidents: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

The security situation in North Eastern (NE) States has improved substantially since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been 74% reduction in insurgency incidents, 89% in civilian deaths & 60% in casualties of security forces in the year 2021: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha

August 03, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

Women in defense, MoS Home Nityanand Rai shares data

Force-wise there are total of 34,151 women personnelincluding 9454 in CRPF, 7391 in BSF, 9320 in CISF, 2518 in ITBP, 3610 in SSB and1858 in Assam Rifle: Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha

August 03, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

SC hears case relating to Maharashtra political crisis

Supreme Court today heard detailed arguments from both Uddhav Thackeray-led camp and Eknath Shinde group in the case relating Maharashtra political crisis. The Court posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

SC to hear the case relating Maharashtra political crisis, tomorrow. Supreme Court heard detailed arguments in the case from the advocates representing both the factions.

August 03, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Delhi | Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, today.

August 03, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST

West Bengal | Nine ministers are to be sworn into West Bengal cabinet after the reshuffle

Babul Supriyo, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasis Chakraborty, and others to be inducted into the state cabinet.

August 03, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

PIL moved in HC for complete ban on kite flying

PIL moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre, Delhi Government and Delhi Police to impose a complete ban on flying, making, sale-purchase, storage, transportation of kites and objects used in making and flying of kites. (ANI)

August 03, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

Chandigarh | BS Hooda had challenged me to resign, and I accepted his challenge: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Now, I challenge him to contest elections and win from Adampur constituency:Kuldeep Bishnoi after resigning as MLA

August 03, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

The nature of her (US Speaker Nancy Pelosi) visit to the Taiwan region is not about democracy: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

This is an issue about China's sovereignty & territorial integrity, saidChinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

August 03, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) extends its support to Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the vice-Presidential election

August 03, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Lok Sabha adjourned until 2 pm after introduction of The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022