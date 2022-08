August 03, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

SC hears case relating to Maharashtra political crisis

Supreme Court today heard detailed arguments from both Uddhav Thackeray-led camp and Eknath Shinde group in the case relating Maharashtra political crisis. The Court posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

SC to hear the case relating Maharashtra political crisis, tomorrow. Supreme Court heard detailed arguments in the case from the advocates representing both the factions.