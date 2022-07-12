 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Brought a governance model wherein we inaugurate everything that we lay the foundation stone of, says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Jul 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at rally in Deoghar, Jharkhand where he laid the foundation stone for an airport, and other projects.

Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.

July 12, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Bihar Assembly, museum, and guest house in Patna. 

July 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST

IndiGo announces flight services between Delhi and Deoghar

July 12, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

HCL Tech Q1 Result

HCL Technologies on July 12 reported a 2.11 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,281 crore, compared to Rs 3,213 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Read More

July 12, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST

'Devdas' clocks 20 years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Devdas" clocked 20 years today.Based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel of the same name, the period drama featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role.

July 12, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

June CPI inflation comes in at 7.01%, RBI one quarter away from failure

India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. Read More

July 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Amarnath J&K

Amarnath yatra resumes from both Panchtarni & Baltal areas today after a gap of 4 days, thousands of pilgrims reach to worship

July 12, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

Many countries including India are facing recession and inflation: Amit Shah

After Covid, many countries are facing recession. Our country is also facing recession and inflation, but compared to the world we are safe due to the policies made by PM Modi, saysUnion Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

July 12, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde supports Droupadi Murmu for presidency 

We will fully support Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections. All our MLAs will vote for her under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, saysMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

July 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

India's population is growling rapidly: UP Deputy CM KP Maurya

There are many nations in the world where the population is on the decline. It is a challenge... Just introducing a law isn't necessarily the solution. There are some issues which are best tackled by spreading awareness, saysUP Deputy CM KP Maurya

July 12, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

UP | We've made preparations for Kanwar Yatra: Shalabh Mathur, DIG, Moradabad

Have identified spots where traffic needs to be diverted, identified patches that are to be fixed, & ensured that no untoward incident occurs due to electricity lines. Non-veg shops on route to be shut, saysShalabh Mathur, DIG, Moradabad