Live News: Brought a governance model wherein we inaugurate everything that we lay the foundation stone of, says PM Modi

July 12, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha meet Tuesday to discuss legal guarantee for MSP, Lakhimpur violence

-Legal guarantee for minimum support price and the government's "inaction" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case are among the issues that are on the agenda of a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday.

- As many as 60 farm bodies are scheduled to take part in the meeting of the umbrella organisation of various farmers' organisations.

- "Farm organizations from all over India will participate in the meeting," said Abhimanyu Kohar, a farmer leader and a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

- Last week, the SKM announced the next phase of their agitation while expressing disappointment over the Centre completely "reneging on the written promises" made to farmers when the year-long protest against the now-repealed farm laws was lifted on December 9.

- Asked about the issues to be discussed in Tuesday's meeting, he said all matters related to farmers' interests will be deliberated upon.

- "We will discuss the legal guarantee for minimum support price as well as the rules and regulations to keep SKM apolitical. The 2021 decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on agriculture will also be discussed. It is a wrong ruling and directly affects the farmers in India," Kohar said. (PTI)