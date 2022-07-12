Live News: Brought a governance model wherein we inaugurate everything that we lay the foundation stone of, says PM Modi

Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at rally in Deoghar, Jharkhand where he laid the foundation stone for an airport, and other projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Bihar Assembly, museum, and guest house in Patna.
IndiGo announces flight services between Delhi and Deoghar
HCL Tech Q1 Result
HCL Technologies on July 12 reported a 2.11 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,281 crore, compared to Rs 3,213 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Read More
'Devdas' clocks 20 years
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus "Devdas" clocked 20 years today.Based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel of the same name, the period drama featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role.
June CPI inflation comes in at 7.01%, RBI one quarter away from failure
India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was largely unchanged at 7.01 percent in June from 7.04 percent in May, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. Read More
Amarnath J&K
Amarnath yatra resumes from both Panchtarni & Baltal areas today after a gap of 4 days, thousands of pilgrims reach to worship
Many countries including India are facing recession and inflation: Amit Shah
After Covid, many countries are facing recession. Our country is also facing recession and inflation, but compared to the world we are safe due to the policies made by PM Modi, saysUnion Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde supports Droupadi Murmu for presidency
We will fully support Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections. All our MLAs will vote for her under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, saysMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
India's population is growling rapidly: UP Deputy CM KP Maurya
There are many nations in the world where the population is on the decline. It is a challenge... Just introducing a law isn't necessarily the solution. There are some issues which are best tackled by spreading awareness, saysUP Deputy CM KP Maurya
UP | We've made preparations for Kanwar Yatra: Shalabh Mathur, DIG, Moradabad
Have identified spots where traffic needs to be diverted, identified patches that are to be fixed, & ensured that no untoward incident occurs due to electricity lines. Non-veg shops on route to be shut, saysShalabh Mathur, DIG, Moradabad
Central University Entrance Test 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 & August 4: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
For candidates who will write exams in phase one, admit cards have been issued today. For phase two of the exams, admit card will be issued on July 31, saysUGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. (ANI)
India is the land of devotion, spiritualism and pilgrimage sites: PM Modi in Deoghar, Jharkhand
Pilgrimages have crafted us into a better society and a better nation. Look at Deoghar, there is not only 'Shiv' but also 'Shakti'. Lakhs of devotees come here every year from far-off places, with Gangajal: PM Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at rally in Deoghar, Jharkhand
Today we have brought a work culture, a political culture, and a governance model wherein we inaugurate everything that we lay the foundation stone of, saysPrime Minister Narendra Modi in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
I had opportunity to visit Deoghar to lay foundation stone of airport andtoday I inaugurated it. Earlier, projects were announced, foundation stones were laid after 2-3 governments, 2-3 more govternments' later bricks were kept and projects saw light of the day after several governments, added the PM.
India provides 44,000 tonne of urea to Sri Lanka: Minister Mansuk Mandaviya
India has provided 44,000 tonnes of urea to Sri Lanka for meeting the domestic requirements in the current and next sowing seasons, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday. The minister tweeted that 44,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer provided by India under the Line of Credit reached Colombo and handed over to the Sri Lanka government. (News18) Read more.
Delhi govt vs Centre: SC agrees to hear plea pertaining split verdict on control of services
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list for hearing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s plea on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi over the transfers and postings of officers in the national capital. (ANI)
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai writes to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about SUP & GST
The letterstates"...With the pressing need to encourage the switch over to alternatives to Single Use Plastic (SUP) items, crucial that GST rates on alternatives to SUP items & its raw material be reduced."
Maharashtra | Till now, Shiv Sena hasn't extended its support to anyone regarding the Presidential elections. It is yet to make the final decision: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
It is clear that Shiv Sena is definitely working towards strengthening the party. When such a large number of people leave the party, then efforts have to be made at the ground level and Uddhav ji is doing so: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Hyderabad | Are Muslims not natives of India, asks AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
If we see the reality, natives are only tribals & Dravidian people. In UP, without any law, desired fertility rate would be achieved by 2026-2030: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's statement.
He added, their own health minister said that no law is needed in the country for population control. It's Muslims who're using most contraceptives. Total fertility rate which was 2.6 in 2016 is now 2.3. Country's demographic dividend is best among all countries.
UK leader hopefuls battle for support as nominations close
Contenders to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were racing Tuesday to clear their first hurdle: amassing enough support from colleagues to make the Conservative Party leadership ballot.
Nominations officially opened on July 12 morning and will close at 6 p.m. (1700GMT). Candidates need support from at least 20 Conservative lawmakers to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start on July 13.Read more.
Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik today visited Air Force Station Bagdogra
He was briefed on operational & maintenance preparedness. He also visited the nearby Air Force Station Butabari and Kurseong and was briefed about the upcoming major projects of the Station.
Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh elections upcoming
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appointed as Congress' Senior Observer for Gujarat;TS Singh Deo & Milind Deora asthe Observers.
- Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel appointed as Senior Observer for Himachal;Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh asthe Observers
Yogi Adityanath accuses previous govts of 'conspiring' to end key UP police force
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end the PAC.
Addressing the passing-out parade of the recruits of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Adityanath without taking any names, said ”as a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies.
New forest conservation rules will lead to grave violations of Forest Rights Act: CPI MP Viswam
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav over the new rules of the Forest Conservation Act, stating it will lead to "grave violations” of the Forest Rights Act.
Opposition parties have contended that the new rules will allow private developers to cut down forests without getting the consent of forest-dwellers, a change that violates a provision of the Forest Rights Act. Read more.
On July 11, SpiceJet Dubai-Madurai flight SG23 was delayed due to a last-minute technical issue: SpiceJet Spox
Alternate aircraft was arranged which brought pax back to India. After the minor technical issue was resolved, first aircraft flew back to India as commercial flight: SpiceJet Spox
On July 11, Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SZK operated flight Mangalore-Dubai: DGCA
Post landing during walk around inspection,the Engineerobserved nose wheel strut compressed more than normal. Engineer grounded the aircraft. A recovery aircraft has ferried from BOM to DXB: DGCA
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe signed the condolence book for former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy, today
"I am very happy...have made my country proud by winning medals in another country,": Bhagwani Devi Dagar
94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar wins gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.
Bhagwani Devi Dagar celebratedher feat of winning gold and 2 bronze for India at the World Masters Athletics championships 2022 in Finland.
New Jharkhand projects to boost development in east India; efforts on to strengthen rail, road, air infrastructure: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for Rs 16,800-crore developmental projects in Jharkhand.
PM Modi to participate in first I2U2 Leaders' Summit virtually on July 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2, along with leaders of Israel, UAE and the US on July 14 virtually.
I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh: Former state BJP president Khimi Ram Sharma joins the INC
Former state BJP president Khimi Ram Sharma joined Congress party in Delhi today
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport and other development projects in Deoghar, Jharkhand
The dream of this airport which was visioned in 2010 has been fulfilled by PM Modi. It's a matter of pride for us, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
After the launch of Deoghar airport, PM Modi has also inaugurated other development projects in Deoghar, Jharkhand.
Sri Lankan president’s brother stopped from leaving country by airport officials, passengers
Basil Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former finance minister and brother of outgoing president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was stopped from leaving the country by airport officials on Tuesday morning, local media reported.
Pakistani columnist claims he passed information to ISI from his India visits
Nusrat Mirza, a Pakistani colurminist who has visited india many times during the Congress' rule, has boasted on camera that he used to pass on information collected during his visits to Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). During a virtual interview with journalist and political analyst Shakil Chaudhary. Mirza said that he had received various privileges from the foreign affairs department of Pakistan during his visits to India.
Presidential Polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervise distribution and dispatch of ballot boxes
CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervised the distribution and dispatch of the ballot boxes and other poll-related materials for Presidential Election 2022 to AROs from States/UTs at Nirvachan Sadan, today
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Amid fuel crisis people opt for bicycles
Faced with crippling fuel shortage, people in Sri Lanka opt for bicycles
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Huge queue of protesters seen on road leading to the Presidential Palace
Long queue of protestors on the road leading to the Presidential Palace in Colombo amid protests against the economic crisis in Sri Lanka
Security tightened outside O Paneerselvam's residence
Security tightened outside the residence of O Paneerselvam in Chennai, after AIADMK passed a resolution at the E Palaniswami-led General Council meeting yesterday to remove OPS from the party's primary membership.
SC agrees to Delhi govt's plea seeking urgent hearing on issue of control of services
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi for an authoritative pronouncement.Read More.
Supreme Court extends interim bail for Mohammad Zubair in FIR filed by Sitapur Police till further orders
The Supreme Court has extended interim bail granted to Alt News co-founder MohammadZubairtill further orders. The Supreme Court has granted four weeks time to the UP government to file a response to the plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.The Supreme Court listsZubair'splea for a hearing on September 14.Readmore.
Presidential Elections: Supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
We discussed Droupadi Murmu (NDA's Presidential candidate) in our meeting y'day... supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP. Shiv Sena's role will be clear in a day or two; party chief Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision. Opposition should remain alive. We also have goodwill towards Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha... Earlier we supported Pratibha Patil... not the NDA candidate. We supported Pranab Mukherjee also. Shiv Sena does not take decisions under pressure: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra: MNS rally postponed due to rain
MNS chief Raj Thackeray postpones his tomorrow's rally with MNS workers due to heavy rains. He tells the workers that he'll soon announce the next date of his rally and suggested workers to reach out to the people affected due to rains and floods in various parts of the state
Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Kolkata
BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at his ancestral residence in Kolkata, West Bengal, in the presence of Union Ministers and others
Industrial production data to be released today
- The government will on Tuesday evening release the keenly-watched factory output data for the month of May. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 7.1 per cent in April this year after remaining subdued for the preceding seven months.
- Industrial production had grown by 13 per cent in August last year. Thereafter, the IIP growth remained below 4.4 per cent (in September) and touched the lowest level of 1 per cent in November as well as December last year. IIP growth was recorded at 27.6 per cent in May last year, mainly due to the low-base effect.
- This macroeconomic datapoint is important for policymakers as it showcases the current state of manufacturing, mining and other important sectors.
PM to unveil Bihar Assembly building centenary pillar on Tuesday
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the centenary memorial pillar of the Bihar Assembly building on Tuesday to mark the conclusion of the one-year centennial celebration of the state legislature building.
- The PM Modi is scheduled to reach Patna airport at 5 pm from Jharkhand's Deoghar and expected to be welcomed by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.
- Elaborate arrangements have been made for the programme, an official said.
- The ceremonial pillar erected on the state assembly premises to mark the centenary of the iconic building has been built at a cost of around Rs 3 crore and designed in keeping with the ''architectural aesthetics'' of the historic landmark, another official said. (PTI)
Goa Congress manages to avert split for now, 10 MLAs attend party meet
-Ten out of the total 11 Congress MLAs in Goa attended a meeting chaired by senior leader Mukul Wasnik here as the party managed to avert a split in its fold for the time being.
- Except former chief minister Digambar Kamat, all the other Congress MLAs, including Michael Lobo, were on Monday night present in the meeting which went on for over two hours at the state party headquarters.
- Congress Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and state party president Amit Patkar were also present during the meeting.
- Wasnik claimed some people with bad intentions were trying to create a rift in the Goa Congress, but the legislators scuttled it by showing they are united.
- He said during the meeting, discussions were held with the MLAs on how to work aggressively in the House and strengthen the party in the coastal state. (PTI)
Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis
-Ukraine expects a fresh assault by Russian ground forces, following widespread shelling which killed more than 30 people, as Kyiv's Western allies brace for a worsening of the global energy crisis if Russia cuts its supply of oil and gas.
- Ukraine's general staff said the shelling across the country amounted to preparations for an intensification of hostilities as Russia seeks to seize Donetsk province, and control the whole of Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had carried out 34 air strikes since Saturday, one hit a five-storey apartment killing 31 people and trapping dozens.
- Moscow denies targeting civilians but many Ukrainian cities, towns and villages have been left in ruins. And the human cost of Russia's invasion, Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two and now in its fifth month, mounts. (Reuters)
Maha: 4 injured as old residential structure collapses in Pune after heavy rains
-Four people were injured, including two critically, after a portion of a dilapidated residential structure collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday.
- The dilapidated 'wada' collapsed around Monday midnight in Nana Peth area of Pune.
- Wada is an old cluster of houses with many rooms. Fire brigade personnel received a call around midnight that four people were trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure.
- They rushed to the spot and rescued the four people. Two of them were critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.
- The Pune Municipal Corporation had earlier issued notices to 478 wadas which were in a dangerous condition. Out of these, 28 were also demolished by the PMC, according to a civic official.
- Pune has been witnessing heavy showers for the last few days.
PM to unveil Deoghar airport, other projects in J'khand on Tuesday
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday lay foundation stones for various development initiatives and inaugurate projects, including an airport here, with a total value of over Rs 16,800 crore.
- Elaborate arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit to Deoghar where he will take part in an 11.5-km-long road show and pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, officials said.
- Elaborate arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit to Deoghar where he will take part in an 11.5-km-long road show and pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, officials said.
- All security arrangements have been made for about four-hour programme of the prime minister at Deoghar where he will lay foundation and inaugurate projects worth Rs 16,800 crore, including a 657-acre airport built at a cost of Rs 401 crore, they said.
- Low-cost carrier IndiGo had last week announced that it would launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12. Low-cost carrier IndiGo had last week announced that it would launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12. (PTI)
Samyukta Kisan Morcha meet Tuesday to discuss legal guarantee for MSP, Lakhimpur violence
-Legal guarantee for minimum support price and the government's "inaction" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case are among the issues that are on the agenda of a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday.
- As many as 60 farm bodies are scheduled to take part in the meeting of the umbrella organisation of various farmers' organisations.
- "Farm organizations from all over India will participate in the meeting," said Abhimanyu Kohar, a farmer leader and a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).
- Last week, the SKM announced the next phase of their agitation while expressing disappointment over the Centre completely "reneging on the written promises" made to farmers when the year-long protest against the now-repealed farm laws was lifted on December 9.
- Asked about the issues to be discussed in Tuesday's meeting, he said all matters related to farmers' interests will be deliberated upon.
- "We will discuss the legal guarantee for minimum support price as well as the rules and regulations to keep SKM apolitical. The 2021 decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on agriculture will also be discussed. It is a wrong ruling and directly affects the farmers in India," Kohar said. (PTI)
EC to start distributing poll material for presidential election
-The Election Commission will start dispatching ballot papers and special pens to mark votes as well as ballot boxes for the July 18 presidential election from Tuesday.
- As part of the two-day exercise, the poll material will be sent to various state legislative assemblies where voting will be held.
- The exercise has been planned keeping in mind flight schedules of various states.
- Besides legislative assemblies, voting will also take place in Parliament House.
- Elected MPs and elected MLAs -- and not the nominated ones -- form the electoral college which elects the president.
- MLCs are not entitled to vote. Delhi and Puducherry are the two union territories with legislative assemblies where MLAs will vote. Delhi and Puducherry are the two union territories with legislative assemblies where MLAs will vote.
- The NDA has nominated Droupadi Murmu as the presidential candidate while major non-BJP parties, including the Congress and the TMC, have named former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as the joint nominee for the presidential election. (PTI)