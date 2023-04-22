 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Little let-up in Khartoum fighting despite Sudan truce declaration

Reuters
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

Artillery fire continued in Khartoum late on Friday, a Reuters witness said, though less intense than earlier in the day.

Sporadic shelling rang out late on Friday in Sudan's capital even though warring factions announced a truce, while one force said it was willing to allow airports to reopen for the evacuation of foreign nationals.

The United Nations, U.S., UK, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, Sweden and Spain have said they were making preparations or attempting to remove their personnel after almost a week of violence.

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend. Hundreds have died so far, and a nation reliant on food aid has been tipped into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.

The fighting dealt the latest blow to international attempts to end the fighting.