Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners.

The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television. The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners:

BEST PICTURE

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST ACTRESS