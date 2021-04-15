Lionel Messi sends autographed jerseys to Sinovac, helps secure 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for South American footballers

File photo Lionel Messi. Source: AP

Lionel Messi has helped secure 50,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for South American football players after sending three autographed jerseys to Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac.

The plan is to vaccinate all the players ahead of the Copa América football tournament, which is scheduled to begin in June.



Al anunciar las 50.000 dosis de vacuna para @CONMEBOL, quiero contarles que los directivos de @Sinovac manifestaron su admiración por Lionel Messi, quién con toda predisposición nos envió 3 camisetas para ellos. Así que el también es parte de este logro!!#Elfutbolsalvaalfutbol pic.twitter.com/E5gudJ1RR8

— Gonzalo Belloso (@GonzaloBelloso7) April 13, 2021

"Sinovac's directors manifested their admiration for Lionel Messi, who kindly sent us three shirts for them," tweeted the Conmebol official Gonzalo Belloso.

The deal was brokered by Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou, The Guardian reported.

"The idea is to vaccinate all of Argentina's first division teams, Belloso said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"We want all football players to be inoculated before the Copa América because any of them could be called to play," he said.

The Argentinian government would first need to approve Sinovac's vaccine before Argentinian players take the shots, the report said.