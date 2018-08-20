App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Librarian booked for stealing over Rs 62 lakh to spend in a mobile game

Adam Winger stole North Logan City credit cards meant for funding the public library’s expenses and bought gift cards to buy items in the game.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News
 
A former library director from Utah, United States was sentenced to 30 days of imprisonment, for stealing $89,000 (Rs 62 lakh) from the library to buy items in the mobile strategy game 'Game of War'. He was also ordered to commit to community service and was asked to pay most of the stolen cash.

As reported by Variety, 38-year-old Adam Winger, the accused plead guilty to charges of theft and forgery at the Utah First District Court. Winger confessed that he stole North Logan City credit cards which were primarily meant for funding the public library’s expenses, and used the cards to buy hundreds of gift cards for himself, as also confirmed by the police. Winger, then used these gift cards to buy items in the game.


Winger had agreed to pay $78,000 in restitution, back in June this year, but he failed to pay the debt by the date that was set by the court. Now Winger will have to repay the complete amount of $89,000 to the library.


“Game of War’ is a popular mobile game, which runs on the conventional “freemium” model with in-app purchases. The game lets the users spend cash and purchase power-ups, materials, and upgrades associated with higher levels in the game.


One can purchase in-game gold packs, which come at a cost of $5 to $100. Winger used up most of the cash stolen from the credit cards, to make these purchases in the game.

First Published on Aug 20, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Trending News #US

