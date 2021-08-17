MARKET NEWS

World

LG Display says to invest $2.8 billion in small- to mid-size OLED facilities

The investment will take place starting this month until March 2024, the display panel maker said in a regulatory filing, without giving other details.

Reuters
August 17, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST
LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to invest 3.3 trillion won ($2.83 billion) in small- to mid-size organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel facilities.

The investment will take place starting this month until March 2024, the display panel maker said in a regulatory filing, without giving other details.
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:27 am

