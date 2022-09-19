English
    Leicester: High Commission of India condemns 'vandalization of premises, symbols of Hindu religion'

    Problems started in the English city after the August 28 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in which India’s win led to pompous celebrations where violence had broken out.

    September 19, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
    The High Commission of India, London, on September 19 condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.

    A statement issued by the Indian High Commission read: “We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and the vandalization of premises and symbols of Hindu religion.”

    It added: “We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people.”

    Problems started in the English city after the August 28 cricket match between India and Pakistan, in which India’s win led to pompous celebrations where violence had broken out. This led to tensions that only escalated over the weekend with the Muslim community accusing Hindus of carrying out an impromptu march and vandalising property, and the latter crying foul over vandalism at a temple.

    Leicester Police has said: “The impact this disorder is having on our local communities is not acceptable. We will not tolerate violence, disorder, or intimidation in Leicester and we will continue to call for calm dialogue. Our police operations continue with rigour and at scale.”
    Fifteen persons have been arrested so far in connection with the unrest between Hindus and Muslims in the city.
