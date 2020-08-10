172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|lebanon-pm-hassan-diab-to-announce-government-resignation-minister-5677961.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lebanon PM Hassan Diab to announce government resignation: Minister

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting that followed four ministerial resignations over the August 4 blast that left at least 160 dead and devastated swathes of Beirut.

AFP AFP

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab will announce his government's resignation imminently over the backlash from the deadly Beirut port explosion, a minister told AFP Monday.

An official close to Diab and several local news channels said the premier was soon due to speak publicly to announce the resignation of the entire cabinet.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Beirut explosion #Hassan Diab #Lebanon

