Lawyers unable to find parents of 545 children separated under Trump's 'zero-tolerance' policy

A team of lawyers appointed to identify families separated by due to deportation has said that they could not find parents of 545 children.

Around two-thirds of these parents were deported to Central America without their children, the lawyers told the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a filing.

US President Donald Trump had instituted a 'zero-tolerance' policy in 2018, which enabled enforcement authorities to separate migrant children and parents at the southern US border.

After global outrage against the policy, Trump signed an executive order preventing separation of immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The administration later said that it had actually begun separating families in 2017 under a pilot program, as per an NBC report.

Subsequently, the ACLU and other pro-bono law firms were told to locate the members of families separated during that the pilot program.

Unlike the 2,800 families separated under zero tolerance in 2018, the majority of over 1,000 parents separated from their children under the pilot program had already been deported before a federal judge in California ordered they be found, the report said.

Reacting to the filing, Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project said that it is critical to find those responsible for this horrific practice "without losing sight of the fact that hundreds of families still remain separated."

"There is so much more work to be done to find these families," Gelernt said. When asked how long before the families can be found, he said, "Sadly, I can’t give an answer. I just don’t know. But we will not stop looking until we have found every one of the families, no matter how long it takes."

The ACLU and other organisations part of a court-appointed "steering committee" learned that more than 1,000 families were separated in 2017, of which it has been able to contact the parents of more than 550 children.