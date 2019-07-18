App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lawmakers expresses concern over spike in request for evidences for H-1B visas

Lofgren asked USCIS Service Center Operations Associate Director Donald Neufeld about such a high number of RFEs for H-1B visas in the last one year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

US lawmakers and experts on July 17 expressed concern over the dramatic increase in request for evidences for H-1B visa applications for foreign workers, of which Indian professionals are major beneficiary.

"The tech economy in Toronto is growing faster than the tech economy in Silicon Valley and Washington. A lot of people think it's because of USCIS and our immigration policies," Congresswoman Susan Ellen Lofgren said on Wednesday during a congressional hearing on Citizenship and Immigration Policy Changes and Processing Delays.

Spikes in unnecessary Requests for Evidence (RFEs) from the agency that freeze case processing and drain adjudication resources, said Marketa Lindt, president, American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Close

In the first quarter of 2019, US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued RFEs in response to 60 per cent of H-1B petitions, dramatically higher than the 20.8 percent H-1B RFE rate in fiscal 2016.

related news

"Often these RFEs seek irrelevant or previously furnished information, or reflect sub regulatory policy changes or heightened legal standards that the agency has implemented without a change in statute or regulation and of which the agency failed to provide adequat" notice to the public," Lindt said.

Lofgren asked USCIS Service Center Operations Associate Director Donald Neufeld about such a high number of RFEs for H-1B visas in the last one year.

According to the USCIS official, this is mainly due to the number of changes that have been made.

"When there's a change that is introduced, we have to first we train our folks, but we also have to educate the public on what the requirements are," he said. "So whenever that happens... it's pretty predictable that we will have an increase in request for evidence perhaps an increase in denials," the official said.

"Usually over time as the public becomes familiar with what the requirements are and as our adjudicators become more proficient, then we usually will see that the request are the impact of those changes do become more stable," Neufeld said.

Lindt said that sudden jump in RFEs for H-1B visas was particularly confounding.

The key impact is that it's making, from the employer side, very, very difficult to plan, she noted.

"The RFEs are especially exacerbating that because it adds a whole level of uncertainty, both in terms of timeframe and in terms of outcome, to staffing these important positions,” Lindt said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 08:42 am

tags #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.