Laurene Powell pushes back against stepdaughter’s depiction of Steve Jobs in new book

Late Apple Founder Steve Jobs’ wife Laurene Powell Jobs is hitting back against claims made by his stepdaughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs in her memoir.



In ‘Small Fry,’ Steve Jobs Comes Across as a Jerk. His Daughter Forgives Him. Should We? https://t.co/BF02DBvwDB // Wow... "Jerk" is not the word. *Abuser* is the word. I understand this is her story to tell but... objectively this was a life of incredible abuse.

— Jodi Jacobson (@jljacobson) 23 August 2018

Brennan-Jobs’ memoir is titled Small Fry and it details her life with and without her father. The book depicts Jobs as having been ‘cruel and cold’ towards his daughter for a major part of her life, with some even terming it as child abuse.



This is a staggering tale of child abuse, and the fact that the author doesn't recognize the it and the reporter treats it as mercurial cruelness rather than the archetypal pattern of abuse is the saddest part of all.https://t.co/Hx1KuaKJsx 23 August 2018

According to a report by Business Insider, Powell Jobs, and Jobs’ sister Mona Simpson, counter Brennan-Jobs’ claims saying that her memories ‘differ dramatically’ from theirs. They added that Jobs regretted not being the father he should have been during Brennan-Jobs’ early childhood and that he was happy she was present during the last days of his life.

However, Brennan-Jobs’ biological mother Chrisann Brennan says the depiction of Jobs is spot on and that she ‘got it right.’ She added that Brennan-Jobs actually held back and did not ‘go into how bad it really was.’

A report in The New York Times details excerpts from the book. One such excerpt speaks about an incident where Jobs and Powell behaved inappropriately in front of his stepdaughter, even demanding her to stay and watch as it was a ‘family moment.’

In another incident, Brennan-Jobs wanted the pair to say goodnight to her at night and that she was feeling lonely. To this, Powell-Jobs apparently responded: "We’re just cold people."