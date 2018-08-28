App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Laurene Powell pushes back against stepdaughter’s depiction of Steve Jobs in new book

The book depicts Steve Jobs as having been ‘cruel and cold’ towards his stepdaughter for a major part of her life

Apoorv Perti

Late Apple Founder Steve Jobs’ wife Laurene Powell Jobs is hitting back against claims made by his stepdaughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs in her memoir.

Brennan-Jobs’ memoir is titled Small Fry and it details her life with and without her father. The book depicts Jobs as having been ‘cruel and cold’ towards his daughter for a major part of her life, with some even terming it as child abuse.

related news

According to a report by Business Insider, Powell Jobs, and Jobs’ sister Mona Simpson, counter Brennan-Jobs’ claims saying that her memories ‘differ dramatically’ from theirs. They added that Jobs regretted not being the father he should have been during Brennan-Jobs’ early childhood and that he was happy she was present during the last days of his life.

However, Brennan-Jobs’ biological mother Chrisann Brennan says the depiction of Jobs is spot on and that she ‘got it right.’ She added that Brennan-Jobs actually held back and did not ‘go into how bad it really was.’

A report in The New York Times details excerpts from the book. One such excerpt speaks about an incident where Jobs and Powell behaved inappropriately in front of his stepdaughter, even demanding her to stay and watch as it was a ‘family moment.’

In another incident, Brennan-Jobs wanted the pair to say goodnight to her at night and that she was feeling lonely. To this, Powell-Jobs apparently responded: "We’re just cold people."
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Steve Jobs #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.