Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Australia's Victoria state said it had gone 24 hours without detecting any new COVID-19 cases, while US Vice President Mike Pence campaigned despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides as the United States set records for daily infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The Czech government will almost certainly have to tighten its anti-coronavirus measures again as current curbs have not halted a surge in infections, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

* Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he had a "general malaise" after testing positive for coronavirus and would stay at home for now for any treatment.

* Britain's government is looking at how long those exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis told Sky News, commenting on reports that the self-isolation period could be reduced from 14 days.

* Slovakia's pilot testing in coronavirus hotspots attracted tens of thousands people over the weekend, showing an infection rate of 3.87 percent, government data showed.

* The Irish government expects to be able to begin to vaccinate vulnerable people against COVID-19 in first quarter or first half of 2021.

* Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency in an effort to curb soaring infections.

* Italy on Sunday ordered bars and restaurants to close by 6 pm and shut public gyms, cinemas and swimming pools to try to halt a rapid coronavirus resurgence.

AMERICAS

* The United States in the past two days has registered its highest number of new COVID-19 cases - about 84,000 on Friday and about 79,900 on Saturday. Meanwhile New York became the fourth state to surpass half a million coronavirus cases

* US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Trump administration was reviewing the latest plan for more COVID-19 relief over the weekend and that she expected a response on Monday, adding that she was still optimistic a deal could be reached.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported the highest number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months, following a mass infection of an unknown origin in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

* Australia's Victoria state said on Monday it had gone 24 hours without detecting any new COVID-19 cases, a milestone last achieved four months ago, raising hopes that a stringent lockdown of Melbourne will be eased.

* India's central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Qatar has signed an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy its potential COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is approved and released for global use, state news agency QNA quoted a health official as saying on Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday it would be clear whether a COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective by early December, but that more widespread vaccination would not be likely until later in 2021.

* Israel will begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by a research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry on November 1 after receiving regulatory approval, the ministry said on Sunday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United states threatened the global outlook, while China's leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant.