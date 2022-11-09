Live News: Polls close in 2 dozen states for US Midterm Elections, 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, tremors in Delhi

Business and Political News Live: Polls started to close in parts of the U.S. on Tuesday in federal, state and local elections that could shape the U.S. political landscape for years to come. Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. The tremors were felt at 1.58 am. The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.
November 09, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
Polls close in 2 dozen states; new governors make history
November 09, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
Second earthquake hits Nepal within 24 hours, strong tremors felt in India
November 09, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt across north India
November 09, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
UN to vote on resolution saying Russia must pay reparations
November 09, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Air quality continues to degrade in Delhi-NCR
November 09, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Indian-American woman first immigrant to hold office of LG in Maryland
November 09, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
Six dead after the earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Nepal
November 09, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST