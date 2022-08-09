Bihar Political Crisis Live: RJD meeting begins in Rabri Devi residence in Patna

Top JD(U) sources have told News18 that the alliance with BJP is “at a dead end”, adding that Tuesday’s meeting is crucial. JD(U) sources also told CNN-News18 that Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Amid a crisis in the NDA alliance in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to take a big decision at a meeting on Tuesday where JD(U) MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be present.
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan as Cabinet expansion is set to take place
Bihar | BJP's State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya & state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal arrive at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad in Patna
Meetings of Mahagathbandhan MLAs at RJD chief Lalu Yadavs' residence & JD(U) leaders at CM's residence are underway in Patna.
Maharashtra Cabinet | Nine BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders to take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai
India logs 12,751 fresh Covid cases, 42 deaths
India reported 12,751 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day`s count of 16,167, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
In the same period, the country reported 42 more Covid deaths taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,772.
Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,31,807 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.
The recovery of 16,412 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,16,071. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.51 per cent.
(IANS)
Opportunity for Arshdeep, Avesh, Bishnoi and Hooda to stake claim for T20 World Cup berths
(Pic: IANS)
RJD meeting begins in Rabri Devi residence in Patna
(Pic: IANS)
Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach
Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar has been appointed head coach of the Nepal cricket team. Prabhakar succeeds Pubudu Dassanayake, who stepped down from the position in July to take up head coach's role with Canada.
(PTI)
JD(U), RJD to hold parallel meetings amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar
- Members of both houses of Parliament and state legislature, belonging to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), converged here on Tuesday to attend a meeting at his official residence, amid speculations of a major political move by the veteran leader, senior party functionaries said.
- The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 AM.
- While the outcome will be known once the meeting is over, more than one of the prospective attendees denied the party's ties with the BJP having worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.
Taiwanese foreign minister warns China preparing for invasion
- Taiwan`s foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi`s visit as an excuse to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island.
- Joseph Wu told a press conference in Taipei that Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its own, would not be intimidated even as the drills continued with China often breaching the unofficial median line down the Taiwan Strait.
- "China has used the drills ... to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," Wu said, urging international support to safeguard "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".
- "It`s conducting large-scale military exercises, missile launches as well as cyber attacks, a disinformation campaign and economic coercion in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan."
- Wu spoke as military tensions simmer after the scheduled end on Sunday of four days of the largest-ever Chinese exercises surrounding the island - drills that included ballistic missile launches and simulated sea and air attacks in the skies and seas surrounding Taiwan.
(Reuters)
Google back up after brief outage - Downdetector
- Alphabet Inc`s Google services appeared to be back up after facing a brief global disruption on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
- Reports of the outage dropped to less than 500 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
- At the peak of outage, more than 30,000 user reports had indicated issues with Google in the United States alone, as of 0130 GMT.
- Nearly 5,900 users reported problems in Japan, the tracking website said, adding that the disruption was also witnessed in Canada and Australia.
(Reuters)
Maharashtra |
MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp arrive at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai where a meeting is taking place this morning.
Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to take place today.
Assam |
Incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups from across the Indo-Myanmar Border took place early morning today in general area Tirap Changlang. One JCO sustained a minor injury to his hand. No injury or any other damage reported: Defence PRO, Tezpur
(ANI)
Taiwan's military has held a live-fire artillery drill simulating a defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese war games. Taiwan FM says China using drills to 'prepare for invasion', trying to 'alter status quo' in Asia-Pacific region: AFP News Agency
CWG 2022: Indian boxers get warm welcome at Delhi airport after successful campaign
- Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Rohit Tokas, Jasmine Lamboria and Sagar Ahlawat received a warm welcome from their family and supporters at the Delhi Airport after a successful campaign at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
- The sounds of drums and cheers reverberated at the airport as fans and family welcomed the medal-winning athletes, garlanded them and distributed sweets.
- Amit Panghal was extremely delighted with his performance.
"I am really happy. After so many days, I have won a medal. I would like to keep this happiness intact and I would keep raising my country's name and honour in future," said Panghal.
(ANI)
US envoy for Int'l Religious Freedom travels to Oak Creek Sikh Memorial, discusses ways to combat hate
- U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain traveled to Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5-6 to participate in the 10th Annual Oak Creek Sikh Memorial Anniversary Candlelight Remembrance Vigil.
- The event convened federal and state government representatives, civil society, and religious leaders to honor the victims of the 2012 attack and to stand in solidarity with the Sikh community.
- Ambassador Hussain met with community leaders and local government officials to discuss our continuing efforts to work together to combat hate and protect religious freedom and places of worship everywhere.
(ANI)
IMD issues red alert for rainfall in Maharashtra districts
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs.
- Intense to very intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai,Thane and Palghar.
-It has also predicted a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city.
(ANI)
Bihar Political Crisis Live Update
RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts b/w JD(U) & BJP in the state.
Mobile phones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room.
(ANI)
RJD MLAs Surrendering Their Phones Before Meet at Rabri Devi's Residence
- As the RJD MLAs have started arriving at Rabri Devi’s residence, the legislators are surrendering their phones before entering the meeting.
Bihar Political Crisis Key Highlights
- JD(U) MLAs Asked to Surrender Their Phones Ahead of Crucial Meet
- RJD MLAs Surrendering Their Phones Before Meet at Rabri Devi's Residence
- RJD MLAs Start Arriving at Rabri Devi's Residence
- BJP Does Politics of Finishing Allies, Timely Action by JD(U): Mukesh Sahani
Cricket-No Warner but Lynn signs up for new Emirati T20 league
Australian Chris Lynn will play Twenty20 cricket in the United Arab Emirates rather than his home Big Bash League (BBL) early next year, but David Warner was not included among the marquee players announced by the new International League T20 (ILT20).
Media reports had strongly linked Warner with a spot in the ILT20, which clashes with the Cricket Australia-owned BBL but is bankrolled in part by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners and pays better.
(Reuters)
HaryanaControl of Organised Crime Bill 2020 withdrawn
The Haryana government has withdrawn the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2020, after "certain discrepancies" were pointed out by the Centre.
The Bill had special provisions for prevention and control of criminal activity by organised crime syndicates or gangs.
The 2019 version of the Bill too had been withdrawn following some observations to certain provisions after which a revised one was brought in 2020.
(PTI)
Former US President Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Former US President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and their agents had broken open his safe, asserting that such an assault would only take place in broken, third-world countries. The 45th US President released a lengthy statement, where he declared his Florida home was under siege.
Despite announcement, Uddhav Thackeray yet to formally resign as MLC
- Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has not formally resigned as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council even after 40 days when he announced this decision while stepping down as the chief minister.
- A senior Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan official on Monday said that technically Uddhav Thackeray is still an MLC as he has not submitted a written resignation.
- "He has not yet officially resigned as a member of the Legislative Council. His resignation as the chief minister of Maharashtra was approved by Governor B S Koshyari but we have not received any written communication from him regarding his membership of the Upper House of the state legislature, the official said. Deputy chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council and Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refused to comment.
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
- Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out.
- The Yuan Wang 5 was due to arrive on Thursday at the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka's south for five days for replenishment. It is currently sailing in the east Indian Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon.
US-basedIndian organisation endorses Rishi Sunak for UK PM
A US-based Indian organisation that caters to the interests of the Hindu-American community on Monday endorsed former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister. The race to elect a new Conservative Party leader, who will take charge as British Prime Minister early next month, heated up on Monday as the two finalists Sunak and Liz Truss clashed over their proposals to tackle the soaring cost-of-living crisis in the country. Read More
e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in history of Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state. He also said tablets have been installed in front of the seats of legislators in a bid to make the entire proceedings of the state assembly paperless.
- Khattar asserted that Haryana government is using digital technology in every field. He was speaking after launching the national e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) on the tablets. The tablets, affixed to the table of each member, are enabled with NEVA.
- e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state, he said. He said through this application, members of the Vidhan Sabha can keep track of Question and Answers, Calling Attention Motion, Starred and Unstarred Questions of the Vidhan Sabha.
Kerala family drives straight into canal while following Google Maps
A family of four had to be rescued after their car plunged into a canal in Kerala. According to The New Indian Express, the driver had been following directions from Google Maps which led their vehicle straight into the water on Thursday night.
Luckily for the family of four, locals in the area rushed to their rescue and managed to pull them out of the canal unharmed. The incident occurred when Dr Soniya, her mother Sosamma and her three-month-old daughter were travelling to Kumbanad in Kerala, along with another relative named Anish.
“They were travelling with the help of Google Maps. When their car was moving through the Thiruvathukkal- Nattakom Cement junction bypass, they lost way and the vehicle plunged into a waterlogged area at Parachal,” Kottayam West police said in a statement. Read Further
Google down for thousands of users: Downdetector
Alphabet Inc's Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. Read More
Over 5.64 lakh Golden Cards issued in Srinagar
- With the aim to cover left-out population of Srinagar district under the Central government`s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-SEHAT Scheme (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT), a meeting of officers of all line departments was held under the chairmanship of the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, government officials said.
- During the meeting it was said that as many as 5,64,404 golden cards have been issued in Srinagar district covering 1,67,538 families and the process of registration under the Central scheme is underway and remaining beneficiaries will be brought under it within shortest possible time.
- During the meeting, deliberations were held on the present status and progress made concerning implementation of AB-PMJAY-SEHAT in Srinagar.
(IANS)
