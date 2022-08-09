 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar Political Crisis Live: RJD meeting begins in Rabri Devi residence in Patna

Moneycontrol News
Aug 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Top JD(U) sources have told News18 that the alliance with BJP is “at a dead end”, adding that Tuesday’s meeting is crucial. JD(U) sources also told CNN-News18 that Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amid a crisis in the NDA alliance in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to take a big decision at a meeting on Tuesday where JD(U) MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be present.

August 09, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion | Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administers the oath of office to 18 MLAs as ministers

August 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan as Cabinet expansion is set to take place

August 09, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Bihar | BJP's State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya & state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal arrive at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad in Patna

Meetings of Mahagathbandhan MLAs at RJD chief Lalu Yadavs' residence & JD(U) leaders at CM's residence are underway in Patna.

August 09, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Maharashtra Cabinet | Nine BJP leaders and nine Shiv Sena leaders to take oath today in the state cabinet expansion, in Mumbai

August 09, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

India logs 12,751 fresh Covid cases, 42 deaths

India reported 12,751 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day`s count of 16,167, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.


In the same period, the country reported 42 more Covid deaths taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,772.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,31,807 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,412 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,16,071. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.51 per cent.

(IANS)

August 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Opportunity for Arshdeep, Avesh, Bishnoi and Hooda to stake claim for T20 World Cup berths

(Pic: IANS)

August 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

RJD meeting begins in Rabri Devi residence in Patna

(Pic: IANS)

August 09, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach


Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar has been appointed head coach of the Nepal cricket team. Prabhakar succeeds Pubudu Dassanayake, who stepped down from the position in July to take up head coach's role with Canada.

(PTI)

August 09, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

JD(U), RJD to hold parallel meetings amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar


- Members of both houses of Parliament and state legislature, belonging to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), converged here on Tuesday to attend a meeting at his official residence, amid speculations of a major political move by the veteran leader, senior party functionaries said.


- The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 AM.


- While the outcome will be known once the meeting is over, more than one of the prospective attendees denied the party's ties with the BJP having worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.

August 09, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Taiwanese foreign minister warns China preparing for invasion

- Taiwan`s foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi`s visit as an excuse to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island.


- Joseph Wu told a press conference in Taipei that Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its own, would not be intimidated even as the drills continued with China often breaching the unofficial median line down the Taiwan Strait.


- "China has used the drills ... to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," Wu said, urging international support to safeguard "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".


- "It`s conducting large-scale military exercises, missile launches as well as cyber attacks, a disinformation campaign and economic coercion in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan."


- Wu spoke as military tensions simmer after the scheduled end on Sunday of four days of the largest-ever Chinese exercises surrounding the island - drills that included ballistic missile launches and simulated sea and air attacks in the skies and seas surrounding Taiwan.

(Reuters)