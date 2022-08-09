Bihar Political Crisis Live: RJD meeting begins in Rabri Devi residence in Patna

August 09, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

India logs 12,751 fresh Covid cases, 42 deaths

India reported 12,751 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a decline from the previous day`s count of 16,167, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.



In the same period, the country reported 42 more Covid deaths taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,772.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,31,807 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,412 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,16,071. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.51 per cent.

(IANS)