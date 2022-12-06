Elections Live Updates: 3-way elections in Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal; BJP to sweep in Guj, AAP set for 'Double Engine' drive in Delhi

December 06, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Gujarat's two phases of voting on December 1 and 5 have produced a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Exit polls predict that the BJP will secure 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress will secure 30-50 seats. Anywhere from three to thirteen seats were projected for the Aam Aadmi Party.

As in Himachal Pradesh, exit polls predicted the BJP would win the most seats in the assembly election on Monday. On Saturday, 68 constituency

seats in the Himachal assembly were polled, and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 8.In the meantime, Delhi will be holding its first municipal elections since the wards were redrawn. It is largely believed that the election will be a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. Civic authority has been governed by the BJP since 2007.