    December 06, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

    Elections Live Updates: 3-way elections in Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal; BJP to sweep in Guj, AAP set for 'Double Engine' drive in Delhi

    Business and Political Live Updates: After exit polls were released, all focus turned to Delhi civic elections results on December 7 and Gujarat assembly elections on December 8.

    Gujarat's two phases of voting on December 1 and 5 have produced a three-cornered contest between the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Exit polls predict that the BJP will secure 117-148 seats in the 182-member assembly, while the Congress will secure 30-50 seats. Anywhere from three to thirteen seats were projected for the Aam Aadmi Party.

    As in Himachal Pradesh, exit polls predicted the BJP would win the most seats in the assembly election on Monday. On Saturday, 68 constituency

    seats in the Himachal assembly were polled, and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 8.

    In the meantime, Delhi will be holding its first municipal elections since the wards were redrawn. It is largely believed that the election will be a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. Civic authority has been governed by the BJP since 2007.
    • December 06, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia this week


      Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to reach Saudi Arabia on Thursday amid the tension between the US and the two countries. According to CNN citing sources, Xi's trip to Arabia's capital Riyadh will include a China-Arab summit in which 14 Arab heads of states are expected to attend. During the two-day visit, a China-GCC conference is also expected to take place.

    • December 06, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Canada to provide C$15 million for Ukraine demining


      Canada on Monday said it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war.

    • December 06, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      Exit polls indicate winds of change ran out of breath in Gujarat, BJP sweep expected

      The buzz of “parivartan” (change) about the Gujarat assembly elections that was reverberating in many places outside the state seems to have escaped the voters here, if exit polls are any indication.

      The BJP will win its seventh successive term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, they predicted on Monday.

      A Republic TV-P MARQ survey has predicted 128-148 seats for the BJP.

      The Congress-NCP combine is expected to win 30-42 seats, down from the 77 they won last time.

      The Aam Aadmi Party, which failed to win any seat in 2018, is predicted to win 2-10 seats.

      According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the BJP will get 117-140 seats in Gujarat, the Congress 34-51, and AAP 6-13.

      TV9 Gujarati predicts 125-130 seats for the BJP, 40-50 for the Congress, and 3-5 seats for AAP.

      The Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll says the BJP is expected to get about seats 131, the Congress 41, AAP 6, with Others bagging 4 seats.

      (News18)

    • December 06, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      MCD Exit Polls Predict AAP set for 'Double Engine' drive in Delhi

      AAP may get 149-171 wards, according to a survey by Aaj Tak-Axis My India, which gives the BJP 69-91 wards.

      The poll by Times Now-ETG has predicted 146-156 wards for AAP, with BJP getting 84-94.

      According to the News X-Jan Ki Baat exit poll, AAP will bag 159-175 wards, and the BJP 70-92.

      All three surveys have given the Congress around 10 wards or less, with Others getting 5-9.

      The Zee News-BARC survey predicts AAP bagging 134-146 wards, BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14.

      The exit polls indicate AAP’s promise of ending corruption in the civic body has resonated more with voters, despite the BJP sending a bevy of its union ministers and chief ministers for campaigning.

      Arvind Kejriwal’s party, which is in power in Delhi, had told voters during campaigning that by gaining control over the civic body it would be able to better address their basic issues.

      (NEWS18)

    • December 06, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

      Good morning and Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

