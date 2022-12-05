 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses DRI’s 65th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: FM is speaking at Directorate of Revenue Intelligence founding day event

December 05, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

December 05, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Mainpuri Bypoll: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai

December 05, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad. 

December 05, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karkardooma hotel, details awaited

December 05, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

J&K | Voting underway for By-poll of District Development Council seats of Hajin-A (Bandipora) and Drugmulla (Kupwara)

December 05, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Festival of democracy celebrated with great pomp, says PM Modi

December 05, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

PM Modi casts vote

December 05, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife cast their votes for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls, today in Ahmedabad

December 05, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

PM Modi walks to his brother's house after casting vote

December 05, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Gujarat election: CM Bhupendra Patel votes