Live News: FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses DRI’s 65th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi

December 05, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses DRI’s 65th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi
December 05, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Mainpuri Bypoll: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote at Abhinav Vidyalaya in Saifai
December 05, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with members of his family including his son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, casts his votes at AMC Sub-Zonal Office in Naranpura of Ahmedabad.
December 05, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Karkardooma hotel, details awaited
December 05, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
J&K | Voting underway for By-poll of District Development Council seats of Hajin-A (Bandipora) and Drugmulla (Kupwara)
December 05, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Festival of democracy celebrated with great pomp, says PM Modi
December 05, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
PM Modi casts vote
December 05, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife cast their votes for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Polls, today in Ahmedabad
December 05, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
PM Modi walks to his brother's house after casting vote
December 05, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Gujarat election: CM Bhupendra Patel votes
December 05, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
December 05, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
China’s covid pivot accelerates as cities ease testing rules
December 05, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
RBI's 3-day monetary policy meet to start today; all eyes on rate hike stance
December 05, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Congress party sitting MLA and Danta constituency Kantibhai Kharadi
December 05, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Congress leader Bharat Solanki votes in Botad
December 05, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
PM Modi to vote in Ranip, Ahmedabad
December 05, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST
India's G20 Presidency
December 05, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to caste vote in Shilaj Anupam School in Ahemdabad
December 05, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
Gujarat election live: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to vote today
December 05, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
Gujarat Elections 2022 LIVE: Phase 2 voting on 93 seats begins; PM Modi to cast vote in Ahmedabad at 9 am
December 05, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST