Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Darkest hours of American history, says Trump

Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: It is being referred to as an extraordinary moment in US history since Trump is also facing criminal charges for the first time in history. Multiple election-related investigations are being conducted against the Republican party leader who announced his intention to run for President in 2024.
Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Stormy Daniels, an adult movie star who was paid hush money in 2016, appeared in a Manhattan court on Tuesday and surrendered to face criminal charges.
Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Indictment alleges Trump used hush money to buy silence over an affair
Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in the indictment
Trump, first former US president to be indicted, was arraigned on Tuesday
Donald Trump Arrest Live Updates: Never thought this could happen in America: Trump on criminal charges
"I never thought this could happen in America," said Donald Trump on criminal charges against him.
"We have to save our country. I never thought anything like this could happen in America, the only crime that I have committed is, fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," said Trump.
Donald Trump Arrest Live Updates:
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
Donald Trump Arrest Live Updates:
Hunter-Biden laptop exposes Biden family as criminals & according to pollsters would have made a 17-point difference in election result, we needed a lot less than that, it would have been in our favour because our country is going to hell: Donald Trump
Donald Trump Arrest Live Updates: "Darkest Hours Of American History": Donald Trump
"While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits," Trump said.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!