Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Darkest hours of American history, says Trump

April 05, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Donald Trump Arrest Live Updates: Never thought this could happen in America: Trump on criminal charges





"I never thought this could happen in America," said Donald Trump on criminal charges against him.

"We have to save our country. I never thought anything like this could happen in America, the only crime that I have committed is, fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," said Trump.