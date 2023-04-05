Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Darkest hours of American history, says Trump

Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Stormy Daniels, an adult movie star who was paid hush money in 2016, appeared in a Manhattan court on Tuesday and surrendered to face criminal charges.
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in the indictment
Trump, first former US president to be indicted, was arraigned on Tuesday
"I never thought this could happen in America," said Donald Trump on criminal charges against him.
"We have to save our country. I never thought anything like this could happen in America, the only crime that I have committed is, fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," said Trump.
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
Hunter-Biden laptop exposes Biden family as criminals & according to pollsters would have made a 17-point difference in election result, we needed a lot less than that, it would have been in our favour because our country is going to hell: Donald Trump
"While we are living through the darkest hours of American history, I can say that at least for this moment right now, I am in great spirits," Trump said.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!