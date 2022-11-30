 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates | BJP received over Rs 600 crore as contributions in 2021-22, Congress Rs 95 crore: ECI Data

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: The ruling BJP received Rs 614.53 crore as contributions, more than six times the funds garnered by the opposition Congress during the fiscal year 2021-22.

November 30, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI latest updates

November 30, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

November 30, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Tata Group in talks to acquire Apple vendor Wistron's facility in Karnataka: Report

November 30, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

India’s accelerating green energy transition will cut emissions faster than official targets 

November 30, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

India vs New Zealand Updates

November 30, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

November 30, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Mudra yojana’s success is a result of reposing faith in small businesses, ordinary people

November 30, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: How Argentina can qualify for the Round of 16; & other Group C scenarios

November 30, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly elections | Phase 1 campaign ends; Saurashtra and Kutch go to the polls on December 1

November 30, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Ashok Gehlot stands with Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan