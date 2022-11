November 30, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

BJP received over Rs 600 crore as contributions in 2021-22, Congress Rs 95 crore: ECI Data



The ruling BJP received Rs 614.53 crore as contributions, more than six times the funds garnered by the opposition Congress during fiscal year 2021-22.



The Congress received funds to the tune of Rs 95.46 crore, according to Election Commission data, as per PTI.