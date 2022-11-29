Live News Updates: Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter, says Elon Musk

Business and Political News Updates: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday accused the American tech giant "Apple" of threatening to withhold Twitter from its App store without disclosing the reason behind the action.
Get real-time updates on business and political news from India along with world.
November 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
NY mass shooting accused pleads guilty to murder, terrorism charges
November 29, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Rajnath Singh to attend ex-servicemen welfare dept event
November 29, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
India's SARAS telescope gives clues to first stars, galaxies of universe
November 29, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Ayodhya''s boundaries to be expanded
November 29, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
China says it drove away U.S. cruiser that 'illegally intruded' waters near South China Sea
November 29, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
Ukraine first lady, Olenksa Zelenska attends London meeting on sexual violence
November 29, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak
November 29, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges to remain shut in Virudhunagar district due to continous rain
November 29, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST
WHO renames Monkeypox as Mpox
November 29, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST
Covid vaccines manufactured by third parties, govt can't be held liable for deaths: Centre to SC
November 29, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
Covid vaccines manufactured by third parties, govt can't be held liable for deaths: Centre to SC
November 29, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter, claims Elon Musk
November 29, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST