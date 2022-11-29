 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter, says Elon Musk

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

Business and Political News Updates: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday accused the American tech giant "Apple" of threatening to withhold Twitter from its App store without disclosing the reason behind the action.

November 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

NY mass shooting accused pleads guilty to murder, terrorism charges

November 29, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Rajnath Singh to attend ex-servicemen welfare dept event

November 29, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

India's SARAS telescope gives clues to first stars, galaxies of universe

November 29, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Ayodhya''s boundaries to be expanded

November 29, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

China says it drove away U.S. cruiser that 'illegally intruded' waters near South China Sea

November 29, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Ukraine first lady, Olenksa Zelenska attends London meeting on sexual violence

November 29, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak

November 29, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges to remain shut in Virudhunagar district due to continous rain

November 29, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

WHO renames Monkeypox as Mpox

November 29, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

Covid vaccines manufactured by third parties, govt can't be held liable for deaths: Centre to SC