Live News: Clashes erupt in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China

Business and Political News Live: The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy nearly three years into the pandemic.
Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
November 28, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
November 28, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
November 28, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Delhi winters
November 28, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
November 28, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
China censors rare, nationwide protests
November 28, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Beijing covid cases remain elevated after doubling over weekend
November 28, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
November 28, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Demonstrators called for the ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, to step down
November 28, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
November 28, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Covid protest
November 28, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
China reports another daily record of COVID cases as protests ripple across country
November 28, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
Long live the people!' Beijingers gather for frigid anti-lockdown rally
November 28, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
Covid protest
November 28, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
November 28, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
Clashes erupt in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China
November 28, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST