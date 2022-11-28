Live News: Clashes erupt in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China

At a vigil, people lit candles and laid flowers for the victims of the Urumqi flats fire
Image: AFP
China censors rare, nationwide protests
Beijing covid cases remain elevated after doubling over weekend
Demonstrators called for the ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, to step down
China reports another daily record of COVID cases as protests ripple across country
Long live the people!' Beijingers gather for frigid anti-lockdown rally
Clashes erupt in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China
A protest poster showing a Friedmann equation was purportedly held up by students in Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University - a play on the word "Friedmann", which sounds similar to "free 的 man" - quite literally translated to "a man who is free".
Students from the elite school Tsinghua University protested with Friedmann equation. I have no idea what this equation means, but it does not matter.— Nathan Law 羅冠聰 (@nathanlawkc) November 27, 2022
It's the pronunciation: it's similar to "free的man" (free man)—a spectacular and creative way to express, with intelligence. pic.twitter.com/m5zomeTRPF
- China's censors were working Monday to extinguish signs of rare, social media-driven protests that flared across major cities over the weekend calling for political freedoms and an end to Covid lockdowns.
- Sunday saw people take to the streets in several major cities across China to call for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms, in a wave of nationwide protests not seen since pro-democracy rallies in 1989 were crushed.
- A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a catalyst for public anger, with many blaming Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
- But they have also featured prominent calls for greater political freedoms -- with some even demanding the resignation of China's President Xi Jinping, recently re-appointed to an unprecedented third term as the country's leader.
- Large crowds gathered Sunday in the capital Beijing and Shanghai, where police clashed with protesters as they tried to stop groups from converging at Wulumuqi street, named after the Mandarin for Urumqi.
- Crowds that had gathered overnight -- some of whom chanted "Xi Jinping, step down! CCP, step down!" -- were dispersed by Sunday morning. (AFP)
Beijing covid cases remain elevated after doubling over weekend
- Covid-19 cases in China’s capital remain elevated, after almost doubling at the weekend, as opposition to the government’s hardcore containment regime explodes onto the streets.
- Beijing reported 3,860 new infections for Sunday, below the 4,245 cases the day before. The caseload has swelled from just over 400 two weeks ago, to 2,576 on Friday, according to a Bloomberg News tally.
- The ongoing outbreak comes as officials enact a web of restrictions to try and prevent Beijingers from moving around. Anxiety in the city -- China’s political heart -- is running high amid concern a full lockdown may be imposed, especially given the current unrest. Read more here.
VIDEO: Protests in Shanghai as anger mounts over China's zero-Covid policy.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 28, 2022
Video taken by an eyewitness in Shanghai on Sunday shows angry crowds taking to the streets calling for an end to lockdowns, as China grapples with mounting public protests against its zero-Covid policy pic.twitter.com/dezRrAIoeA
Demonstrators called for the ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, to step down ##Demonstrators called for the ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, to step down
In a rare surge of protests in China, demonstrators called for the ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, to step down, amid anger at the deaths of at least 10 people in an apartment fire in Xinjiang, presumably during a strict Covid lockdown. https://t.co/7eT7YT4nHw pic.twitter.com/WT54Q0yC1M— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 27, 2022
Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in Shanghai as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for the third day and spread to several cities https://t.co/knbPuyvkyl pic.twitter.com/K6G02cOZC1— Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2022
- Protesters march along a street during a rally for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing on November 28, 2022. (AFP)
China reports another daily record of COVID cases as protests ripple across country
- China reported a fifth straight daily record of 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
- That compares with 39,791 new cases a day earlier 3,709 symptomatic and 36,082 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
- Excluding imported infections, China reported 40,052 new local cases, of which 3,748 were symptomatic and 36,304 were asymptomatic, up from 39,506 a day earlier. (Reuters)
- One by one Beijingers braved the cold Sunday night after word of a rally spread on social media -- a vigil for the victims of a deadly fire as well as a protest against China's harsh Covid-19 restrictions.
- Within hours, hundreds had gathered on the banks of Liangma river in near freezing temperatures, an AFP journalist at the scene saw, many holding blank white papers -- a symbolic protest against censorship.
- Others lit candles and tea lights at a small makeshift altar, where flower bouquets were placed and a white piece of paper read: "For the victims who perished in the Urumqi fire on November 24."
- Protests have sprung up across Shanghai and Beijing in the wake of a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the western region of Xinjiang -- deaths that many blame on strict lockdowns preventing emergency services from reaching the victims in time.
- "We are all Xinjiang people! Go Chinese people! Long live the people!" those rallying by the river, which cuts through some of Beijing's most affluent neighbourhoods, chanted Sunday.
- "I'm here for my future. You have to fight for your own future," a woman in her twenties surnamed Tian told AFP. (AFP)