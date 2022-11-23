Live News: I hope Gujarat witnesses record turnout in assembly polls, says PM Modi
Business and Political News Live: Modi's remarks came after Jam Saheb Shatrushalya Singhji, scion of the Jamnagar royal family, cast his vote at his residence in the presence of the deputy collector and other election officials on Monday.
Multiple people reported dead after shooting at Virginia Walmart in US
Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said. Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said.
November 23, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
Delhi air quality 'moderate' with AQI recorded at 193 today
November 23, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
November 23, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
November 23, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Elon musk shrugs off RIPTwitter hashtag again
- ElonMusk shrugged off the #RIPTwitter hashtag again, saying that the micro-blogging platform under him is actually growing and is not going to die as projected. (IANS)
November 23, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
#NASA's Orion spacecraft has successfully performed its first Moon flyby as part of the uncrewed Artemis I mission, to pass within 130 kms of the lunar surface.#NasaOrion#ArtemisI
I hope Gujarat witnesses record turnout in assembly polls: PM Modi
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he hoped that Gujarat will witness a record voter turnout in the upcoming state polls, particularly among the youth and first-time voters.
- Tagging a tweet by the Press Information Bureau in Gujarat, Modi said, "I commend Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji for this remarkable passion towards the festival of democracy." "Inspired by him, I hope Gujarat witnesses a record turnout, particularly among young and first time voters," the prime minister said. (PTI)
November 23, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Men's World Team Chess Championship
- Spain, Poland, France, Azerbaijan and India advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Men's World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem. (IANS)
November 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey; no deaths reported
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck western Turkey on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of deaths or significant damage.
- The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), EMSC said.
- Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), which measured the quake at 5.9 magnitude, said the epicenter of the tremor had been in Golyaka, a district in the northwestern province of Duzce. (Reuters)
November 23, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended twelve rebels in disciplinary action, who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the ruling party in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.
- All of the twelve rebels were seeking tickets in the Assembly election.
- This is the second list of rebels who have been suspended after the party suspended seven rebels on Sunday.
- “These MLAs have been suspended for six years for having indulged in antiparty activities,” a BJP communication reveals quoting state president C.R Paatil.
- Of those BJP leaders who have been suspended include Dinubhai Patel from Padra, Madhubhai Shrivastav from Vaghodia and Kuldeep Sinh Raul, all three from the Vadodara district.
- B Pagi from Shahera in Panchmahal district, Dhawal Sinh Jhala from Aravalli district and Ram Sinh Thakor from Mehsana have also been suspended. (ANI)
November 23, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country dip to 6,046
- India logged 360 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of Covid cases to 4,46,70,075, while the active cases declined to 6,046, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
- The death toll climbed to 5,30,596 with five fatalities which includes four reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Haryana in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
- The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.
- A decrease of 163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI)
November 23, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; min temp settles at 8 deg C, lowest of season so far
- Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season, and 'poor' air quality on Wednesday.
- The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 238 at 9 am. It was 255 at 4 pm on Tuesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
- The air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (PTI)