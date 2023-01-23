Live News Updates: Mahua Moitra shares link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi

January 23, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre

During a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles on Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people before fleeing the scene and committing suicide when approached by police on Sunday.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference Sunday afternoon. The suspect was identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, who wielded a pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

"We want to know, we want to know how something this awful can happen," Luna told reporters.

The shooting took place about 20 miles (34 km) away from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, where Tran turned a handgun on himself on Sunday morning.