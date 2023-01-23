Live News Updates: Mahua Moitra shares link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi
A special arrangement and restriction will be in place when the rehearsal begins at Vijay Chowk and passes through Kartavya Path, the C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's roundabout statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort.
(ANI)
January 23, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST
Delhi: Shallow fog predicted today, minimum temp around 9-degree Celsius
Shallow fog has been predicted for Delhi on January 23, 2023 with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 9 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.
January 23, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST
California shooting suspect kills himself after Lunar New Year massacre
During a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles on Saturday, a gunman killed 10 people before fleeing the scene and committing suicide when approached by police on Sunday.
The motive for the shooting was unknown, Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference Sunday afternoon. The suspect was identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, who wielded a pistol with a high-capacity magazine.
"We want to know, we want to know how something this awful can happen," Luna told reporters.
The shooting took place about 20 miles (34 km) away from the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, where Tran turned a handgun on himself on Sunday morning.
January 23, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST
S Korea's overall Covid cases crosses 30 million
The number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea dropped to 9,227 on January 23, the lowest number in three months, as infections decreased and testing decreased over the Lunar New Year holiday. Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 60 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 30,008,756. With a population of 51.6 million, the country also reached a grim milestone of 30 million, three years after its first Covid-19 case was reported.
January 23, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
Mahua Moitra shares link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi
Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien, MPs for the Trinamool Congress, lashed out at the Centre on Sunday, sharing the controversial BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots of 2002. According to the government, Twitter and YouTube have blocked links to a documentary titled "India: The Modi Question" since Friday. The government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled "India: The Modi Question". The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.
Twitter removed O'Brien's tweet about the documentary among opposition leaders.
January 23, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST
