 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Omicron New Variant BF.7 in India Live Updates: Several states amp up measures to curb Covid 19; Union Health Secretary issues circular on genome sequencing

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Omicron New Variant in India: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

December 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Karnataka govt to monitor international passengers at BLR airport

- The Karnataka government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

- He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital.

December 22, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Odisha govt to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing

- The Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples after Omicron subvariant BF.7 was detected in the state.

- In a letter to the district collectors and medical colleges on Wednesday, state health department secretary Shalini Pandit said surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WSG) for COVID-19 management were needed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in China, Japan, the US, Korea and Brazil.

December 22, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

West Bengal govt to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on rising covid cases

- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in China and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.

- The current COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal stands at 0.16 per cent with only 43 active cases.

December 22, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Maharashtra govt to increase covid 19 tests; authorities to follow a five-point program  

- The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests.

- Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has directed all the districts to follow a five-point program -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

- Sawant also directed them to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab sample for genome sequencing, for which seven laboratories are available in the state. The minister also directed them to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.

December 22, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Uttarakhand govt to issue fresh SoPs regarding Covid 19

The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in some countries, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

December 22, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issues circular on genome sequencing

- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

December 22, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

SEC's statement 

- According to the SEC’s complaint, between 2019 and 2022, Ellison, at the direction of Bankman-Fried, furthered the scheme by manipulating the price of FTT, an FTX-issued exchange crypto security token, by purchasing large quantities on the open market to prop up its price.

- By manipulating the price of FTT - an FTX-issued crypto security token - Bankman-Fried and Ellison inflated the valuation of Alameda’s FTT holdings.

- Actions by SBF and Ellison over-stated the value of collateral on Alameda’s balance sheet and misled investors about FTX’s risk exposure.

December 22, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Who is Gary Wang?

- Gary Wang was a cryptocurrency billionaire until the empire he built with Sam Bankman-Fried imploded in November 2022. Wang cofounded crypto exchange FTX.

- An MIT grad, Wang worked at Google, building systems to aggregate prices across millions of flights, before linking up with Bankman-Fried to launch trading firm Alameda Research and FTX.

- Most of his fortune was tied up in a 16% stake in FTX and a share of its FTT tokens.

December 22, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Who is Caroline Ellison?

- Ellison is former CEO of Alameda Research, a quantitative trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.

- According to a rpeort by Wall Street Journal in November 2022, Alameda Research owed $10 billion to cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

- Ellison was terminated from her position by John J. Ray III after FTX, Alameda Research, and more than 100 related companies filed for bankruptcy.

- In early December 2022 she hired Stephanie Avakian of white shoe law firm WilmerHale as her lead attorney.

December 22, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

Arrested people so far in the FTX collapse case

- Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang become the second and third individuals to be charged in connection with FTX’s multibillion-dollar collapse. Sam Bankman-Fried was indicted in federal court earlier this month.