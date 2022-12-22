Omicron New Variant BF.7 in India Live Updates: Several states amp up measures to curb Covid 19; Union Health Secretary issues circular on genome sequencing

December 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Karnataka govt to monitor international passengers at BLR airport

- The Karnataka government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

- He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital.