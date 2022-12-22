Omicron New Variant BF.7 in India Live Updates: Several states amp up measures to curb Covid 19; Union Health Secretary issues circular on genome sequencing

Omicron New Variant in India: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.
Karnataka govt to monitor international passengers at BLR airport
- The Karnataka government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.
- He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital.
Odisha govt to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing
- The Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples after Omicron subvariant BF.7 was detected in the state.
- In a letter to the district collectors and medical colleges on Wednesday, state health department secretary Shalini Pandit said surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WSG) for COVID-19 management were needed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in China, Japan, the US, Korea and Brazil.
West Bengal govt to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on rising covid cases
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in China and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.
- The current COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal stands at 0.16 per cent with only 43 active cases.
Maharashtra govt to increase covid 19 tests; authorities to follow a five-point program
- The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests.
- Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has directed all the districts to follow a five-point program -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
- Sawant also directed them to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab sample for genome sequencing, for which seven laboratories are available in the state. The minister also directed them to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.
Uttarakhand govt to issue fresh SoPs regarding Covid 19
The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in some countries, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issues circular on genome sequencing
SEC's statement
- According to the SEC’s complaint, between 2019 and 2022, Ellison, at the direction of Bankman-Fried, furthered the scheme by manipulating the price of FTT, an FTX-issued exchange crypto security token, by purchasing large quantities on the open market to prop up its price.
- By manipulating the price of FTT - an FTX-issued crypto security token - Bankman-Fried and Ellison inflated the valuation of Alameda’s FTT holdings.
- Actions by SBF and Ellison over-stated the value of collateral on Alameda’s balance sheet and misled investors about FTX’s risk exposure.
Who is Gary Wang?
- Gary Wang was a cryptocurrency billionaire until the empire he built with Sam Bankman-Fried imploded in November 2022. Wang cofounded crypto exchange FTX.
- An MIT grad, Wang worked at Google, building systems to aggregate prices across millions of flights, before linking up with Bankman-Fried to launch trading firm Alameda Research and FTX.
- Most of his fortune was tied up in a 16% stake in FTX and a share of its FTT tokens.
Who is Caroline Ellison?
- Ellison is former CEO of Alameda Research, a quantitative trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried.
- According to a rpeort by Wall Street Journal in November 2022, Alameda Research owed $10 billion to cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
- Ellison was terminated from her position by John J. Ray III after FTX, Alameda Research, and more than 100 related companies filed for bankruptcy.
- In early December 2022 she hired Stephanie Avakian of white shoe law firm WilmerHale as her lead attorney.
Arrested people so far in the FTX collapse case
- Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang become the second and third individuals to be charged in connection with FTX’s multibillion-dollar collapse. Sam Bankman-Fried was indicted in federal court earlier this month.
SEC charges against Ellison and Wang
- Attorney Williams did not offer specific details on charges against Ellison or Wang. The SEC alleges that both Ellison and Wang, in their respective roles at Alameda and FTX, abetted Bankman-Fried in allegedly defrauding FTX customers.
Two top executives plead guilty in connection with FTX collapse: US prosecutor
- U.S. authorities on Wednesday said they have charged Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, the former chief technology officer of FTX Trading Ltd, for their roles in the alleged fraud that contributed to FTX's collapse.
- U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a video statement that both Wang and Ellison have pleaded guilty to the charges and have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. (Reuters)
First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany
- Berlin has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, the first foreign coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to the country.
- No other details were available on the timing and size of the delivery, although the spokesperson said Berlin is pushing for foreigners other than German citizens to be allowed access to the shot if they want it.
- The shipment comes after China agreed to allow German nationals in China to get the shot following a deal during Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit in Beijing last month, with the German leader pressing for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens as well.
- There are about 20,000 German nationals currently in the country. (Reuters)
