Omicron New Variant BF.7 in India Live Updates: Several states amp up measures to curb Covid 19; Union Health Secretary issues circular on genome sequencing

December 22, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Odisha govt to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing

- The Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples after Omicron subvariant BF.7 was detected in the state.

- In a letter to the district collectors and medical colleges on Wednesday, state health department secretary Shalini Pandit said surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WSG) for COVID-19 management were needed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in China, Japan, the US, Korea and Brazil.