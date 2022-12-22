Omicron New Variant BF.7 in India Live Updates: Several states amp up measures to curb Covid 19; Union Health Secretary issues circular on genome sequencing

Odisha govt to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing
- The Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples after Omicron subvariant BF.7 was detected in the state.
- In a letter to the district collectors and medical colleges on Wednesday, state health department secretary Shalini Pandit said surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WSG) for COVID-19 management were needed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in China, Japan, the US, Korea and Brazil.