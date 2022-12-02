 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates | Fed's Barr: It's 'smart' to slow pace of rate hikes

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Federal Reserve Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr on Thursday signaled that he is among U.S. central bankers backing a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes as soon as the Fed's Dec. 13-14 meeting.

December 02, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Japan, Australia to hold 2 plus 2 meeting next Friday in Tokyo

December 02, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Semi trucks at Nevada factory

December 02, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle in Gujarat

December 02, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia

December 02, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Just 4 countries account for 54% of remittances to India, which will hit a record this year, shows data

December 02, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST