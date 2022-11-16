Live News Highlights: BJP announces 3 more candidates for Gujarat polls

Business and Political Live Highlights: BJP fielded Sardarsinh Chaudhary from Kheralu constituency and Jayatibhai Patel from Mansa. Further, Mahendrabhai Bhabor has been given the ticket from Garbada (SC).
November 16, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
November 16, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST
Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Nov 20
November 16, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST
Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
November 16, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST
November 16, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST
European Union vows $1 billion for climate resilience in Africa, reports AFP
November 16, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
November 16, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST
FTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts
November 16, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST
Xi, Trudeau exchange barbs at G20 meet in Bali
November 16, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
November 16, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST
JD-U to support SP's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri bypoll
November 16, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
Gujarat polls: PM Modi to hold road show in Vapi on Nov 19
November 16, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
November 16, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
Ukraine requests 'immediate access' to Poland missile blast site
November 16, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
Iran issues new death sentences as protests enter third month
November 16, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
India's export to UAE rises 17.6 pc to USD 18 bn in Apr-Oct this fiscal
November 16, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and wants employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email the new owner sent to Twitter workers. Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore" to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success. Musk said Twitter will be much more engineering-driven, with employees who write “great code” comprising the majority of the team.
November 16, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
Nitco says JM Financial ARC is acting in its capacity as trustee of JMFARC-LVB Ceramics Trust)
November 16, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
US FDA sends Aurobindo Pharma report on inspection of API non-antibiotics plant in Andhra Pradesh
November 16, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
Phoenix Mills arm gets Rs 200 cr investment from Canada Fund
November 16, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
Kristalina Georgieva says Biden-Xi meeting 'constructive' signal for trade
November 16, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
SoftBank offers 29 million Paytm shares in block trade
November 16, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST
AAP delegation meets EC after Surat East candidate withdraws nomination
November 16, 2022 / 05:46 PM IST
NATO chief says no indication Poland blast was deliberate attack by Russia, reports AP
November 16, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
Adrian Mardell takes over as interim CEO of JLR
November 16, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
Mask no more compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them: Govt
November 16, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
Wipro signs pact with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council
November 16, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST
November 16, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
Kremlin praises Washington's "measured" response after a missile landed in Poland, reports AFP News Agency
November 16, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
Uttarakhand cabinet meeting
November 16, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
Indian Navy participates in the Malabar exercise 2022 in seas off Japan
November 16, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia
November 16, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
There's excitement about India taking over the G20 presidency: UK PM Rishi Sunak in Bali, Indonesia
November 16, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
In an interim order, Supreme Court stays certain observations of Bombay HC incl those who're interested in feeding stray dogs to "formally adopt" them. Court directs Nagpur municipal corporation to ensure & take steps for general public to feed stray dogs at demarcated locations.
November 16, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
November 16, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
Winter session of UP Assembly from Dec 5: Govt
November 16, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
Britain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch
November 16, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
Delhi MCD elections: INC releases list of star campaigners
November 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
Air raid alerts across Ukraine
November 16, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
G20 Bilateral Meeting Updates
November 16, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
UK inflation hits 11.1% as energy bills and food prices drive up the cost of living
November 16, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change: PM Modi
November 16, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
PM Modi at G20 Summit in Bali
November 16, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
Big Diplomatic Win For India At G20
November 16, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
NASA launches mega Moon rocket
November 16, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
G20 members agree that 'war in Ukraine' hurts global economy
November 16, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
Gujarat Assembly Polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupendra Patel hold roadshow in Ghatlodiya
November 16, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
2018 Kathua rape and murder case
November 16, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
Poland blast caused by Ukraine forces firing at incoming Russian missile
November 16, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi's virtual address to Bengaluru Tech Summit
November 16, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST