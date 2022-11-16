 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Highlights: BJP announces 3 more candidates for Gujarat polls

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Business and Political Live Highlights: BJP fielded Sardarsinh Chaudhary from Kheralu constituency and Jayatibhai Patel from Mansa. Further, Mahendrabhai Bhabor has been given the ticket from Garbada (SC).

November 16, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

November 16, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Nov 20

November 16, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

November 16, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

November 16, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST

European Union vows $1 billion for climate resilience in Africa, reports AFP

November 16, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights

November 16, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST

FTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts

November 16, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST

Xi, Trudeau exchange barbs at G20 meet in Bali

November 16, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022

November 16, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

JD-U to support SP's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri bypoll