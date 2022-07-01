Latest News LIVE: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal seeks urgent hearing of plea seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
Get all the latest news and updates about Maharashtra's political situation on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
Ukraine Crisis | Emergency services say deaths reported after missile attacks in residential buildings of Odesa region
Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.
The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. (AP)
WHO called on countries in South East Asia to amp up their vaccination drive amidst rising Covid cases
The World Health Organisation on Friday called on countries in South-East Asia to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage as the region again witnessing a rise in cases.
Update: Noney, Manipur | 23 people were brought out from debris of which 14 dead
More are being searched. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army & railway personnel, labourers (buried): DGP P Doungel (ANI)
Sr Adv Maninder Singh appearing for Nupur Sharma told the SC that she apologised for her remarks and withdrew the statements
Read Twitter thread.
Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma
Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her in many states for alleged remarks on Prophet, to Delhi for investigation.
Supreme Court says she has "threatened the security of the nation".
Puri, Odisha | GoI has banned single-use plastic from today
We need an awareness campaign to turn this into a mass movement. I appeal to citizens to avoid using it for Puri Jagannath rath yatra, which uses a lot of single-use plastic: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
California, US becomes first state to guarantee free healthcare for immigrants
California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. (AP)
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves SC seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. Sharma says she is constantly facing life threats.
North Korea blames 'alien things' near border with South for COVID outbreak
North Korea claimed on Friday that the country's first COVID-19 outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections in the isolated country. (Reuters)
Odisha: Jagannath Rath Yatra rituals begin in Puri after 2 years gap
The Pahandi rituals for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Odisha’s Puri. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Odisha Police have made top-notch security arrangements keeping the expected crowd at the festival in mind.(ANI)
Landslide in Noney, Manipur
So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 9 Territorial Army personnel and 1 civilian have been recovered. Search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day: Indian Army
Income Tax department has sent a notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in connection with poll affidavits filed in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2020.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal seeks urgent hearing of plea seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentions the matter seeking urgent hearing of plea of Uddhav Thackeray camp MLA Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs from the House &restraining them from entering Assembly or taking part in proceedings till their disqualification decided. (ANI)
Sunil Prabhu also seeks an order restraining them from entering the Assembly.
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves SC seeking suspension of CM Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves Supreme Court seeking suspension from House,of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & 15 other MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are filed, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification.
Covid-19 | India reports 17,070 fresh cases
Covid-19 | India reports 17,070 fresh cases
India reports 17,070 fresh cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths, in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 1,07,189
Daily positivity rate: 3.40%
Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kannur. He will now proceed to his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, by road.
Kerala | Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before probe officials
Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before probe officials for 5th consecutive day in Ernakulam Town South PS for interrogation in connection with a sexual assault case registered against him.
He is appearing before probe officials as per the direction of the Kerala HC. (ANI)
I decided today that I'll join BJP in Telangana: Ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Once Telangana achieved statehood, we all had great aspirations. We can do wonders with funds for one of the richest states. But what happened is exactly the opposite: Ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who quit Congress last year (30.06.21) (ANI)
I congratulate this govt. I welcome them: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
I congratulate this govt. I welcome them. When the Uddhav Thackeray govt came, they were saying from the first day that they will disturb him. But we won't do that. We won't disturb this govt, they must work for the public: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
“Yes, I am going to ED today. Everyone knows that it is totally political. The central agency summoned me and I am a citizen as well as MP. So I will go to ED,” he tweeted.
Rupeedrops to 79/USD as equity outflows weigh
The rupee opened at 78.85 per dollar and slid to 78.95, an all-time high, during intra-day trade on Wednesday. On a weekly basis, the currency has depreciated 1.2 percent.
Will RBI let the rupee adjust to new lows? Read More
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate celebrations of the 5th GST Day today
Along with the Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary; Secretary, Revenue; Chairperson, CBIC, and Member GST Council, will also participate, besides other senior officials of Ministry of Finance.
The event will also see broad presentations on the impact of GST at various levels over the last 5 years, besides release of a Booklet “GST@5”.
Maharashtra Political Crisis "Therein Begins Decline...": Raj Thackeray Tweets after Uddhav Thackeray resigned
- "When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment," read the tweet, "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."
- Raj Thackeray led a rebellion within the Sena and formed his own party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), almost two decades ago. Though, unlike Eknath Shinde who will now be chief minister backed by the BJP, Raj Thackeray has had limited political success so far.
Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin from July 18
The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12, Parliament Secretariat announced on Thursday.
The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building. The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.
The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. Read More
Mumbai Rain Update | Suburbs to receive moderate to heavy rainfall
Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places expected in Mumbai today: BMC
Sanjay Raut to appear before ED today, requests party workers not to gather outside probe agency's office
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today at 12 noon in connection with a money laundering case and appealed to the party workers to not gather in front of the probe agency's office.
"I will be appearing before the ED today at 12 noon. I respect the summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the investigation agencies. I appeal to Shiv Sena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry!" Raut said in a tweet.
(ANI)
India's plastic ban may have opened a gold mine for paper makers
Amid high demand, paper mills have hiked prices to pass on soaring raw material costs, thus keeping their margins intact while shoring up revenue. Read More
Uddhav Thackeray congratulates CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Uddhav Thackeray said in a tweet, "Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra EKnath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!"
Mumbai witnesses severe waterlogging following heavy rain
- Amid the heavy rain that lashed Mumbai on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced weather alerts, indicating to residents of the country's financial capital that they need to be on guard.
- An orange alert, warning of ‘heavy to very heavy showers’ in the next 24 hours, has been announced. This alert is for isolated places in the city and its neighbouring districts.
- The IMD has also put in place a yellow alert, which indicates ‘heavy rains’, on July 1 and 2. This is for a few places in the city. (ANI)
Crypto Exchange Binance teams up TikTok Star Khaby Lame to Drive Crypto Awareness
“Khaby has become a cultural icon and one of the most entertaining creators globally. We love his charm and sense of humor, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption,” said James Rothwell, Binance’s global vice president of marketing, in a statement.
Maharashtra Political Crisis | CM Eknath Shinde receives rousing welcome after taking oath
Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion to topple Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, took oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30. Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs accorded a warm welcome to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as he reached the hotel, late last night. (ANI)
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the important news and political happenings in Maharashtra today on July 1, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, and developments!