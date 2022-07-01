 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News LIVE: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal seeks urgent hearing of plea seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs

Moneycontrol News
Jul 01, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

July 01, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Ukraine Crisis | Emergency services say deaths reported after missile attacks in residential buildings of Odesa region

Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.

The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. (AP)

July 01, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

WHO called on countries in South East Asia to amp up their vaccination drive amidst rising Covid cases

The World Health Organisation on Friday called on countries in South-East Asia to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage as the region again witnessing a rise in cases.

July 01, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

Update: Noney, Manipur | 23 people were brought out from debris of which 14 dead

More are being searched. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army & railway personnel, labourers (buried): DGP P Doungel (ANI)

July 01, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Sr Adv Maninder Singh appearing for Nupur Sharma told the SC that she apologised for her remarks and withdrew the statements

Read Twitter thread.

July 01, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her in many states for alleged remarks on Prophet, to Delhi for investigation.

Supreme Court says she has "threatened the security of the nation".

July 01, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Puri, Odisha | GoI has banned single-use plastic from today

We need an awareness campaign to turn this into a mass movement. I appeal to citizens to avoid using it for Puri Jagannath rath yatra, which uses a lot of single-use plastic: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

July 01, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

California, US becomes first state to guarantee free healthcare for immigrants

California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. (AP)

July 01, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves SC seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her

Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. Sharma says she is constantly facing life threats.

July 01, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

North Korea blames 'alien things' near border with South for COVID outbreak

North Korea claimed on Friday that the country's first COVID-19 outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections in the isolated country. (Reuters)

July 01, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Odisha: Jagannath Rath Yatra rituals begin in Puri after 2 years gap

The Pahandi rituals for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Odisha’s Puri. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Odisha Police have made top-notch security arrangements keeping the expected crowd at the festival in mind.(ANI)