    July 01, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

    July 01, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Latest News LIVE: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal seeks urgent hearing of plea seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs

    Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.

    Get all the latest news and updates about Maharashtra's political situation on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
    • July 01, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

      Ukraine Crisis | Emergency services say deaths reported after missile attacks in residential buildings of Odesa region

      Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.

      The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. (AP)

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

      WHO called on countries in South East Asia to amp up their vaccination drive amidst rising Covid cases

      The World Health Organisation on Friday called on countries in South-East Asia to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage as the region again witnessing a rise in cases. 

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

      Update: Noney, Manipur | 23 people were brought out from debris of which 14 dead

      More are being searched. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army & railway personnel, labourers (buried): DGP P Doungel (ANI)

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

      Sr Adv Maninder Singh appearing for Nupur Sharma told the SC that she apologised for her remarks and withdrew the statements

      Read Twitter thread. 

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

      Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

      Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her in many states for alleged remarks on Prophet, to Delhi for investigation. 

      Supreme Court says she has "threatened the security of the nation".

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

      Puri, Odisha | GoI has banned single-use plastic from today

      We need an awareness campaign to turn this into a mass movement. I appeal to citizens to avoid using it for Puri Jagannath rath yatra, which uses a lot of single-use plastic: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

      California, US becomes first state to guarantee free healthcare for immigrants

      California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. (AP)

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

      Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves SC seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her

      Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. Sharma says she is constantly facing life threats.

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

      North Korea blames 'alien things' near border with South for COVID outbreak

      North Korea claimed on Friday that the country's first COVID-19 outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections in the isolated country. (Reuters)

    • July 01, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

      Odisha: Jagannath Rath Yatra rituals begin in Puri after 2 years gap

      The Pahandi rituals for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Odisha’s Puri. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the Covid-19 pandemic. 

      Odisha Police have made top-notch security arrangements keeping the expected crowd at the festival in mind.(ANI)

    • July 01, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

      Landslide in Noney, Manipur

      So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 9 Territorial Army personnel and 1 civilian have been recovered. Search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day: Indian Army

    • July 01, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

      Income Tax department has sent a notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in connection with poll affidavits filed in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2020.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

