Latest News LIVE: Supreme Court raps Nupur Sharma over Prophet remark: Here's the latest

Punjab households to get 300 units of free electricity from today: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government is fulfilling a guarantee made to people of the state as from Friday each household will be getting 300 units of free electricity every month.

The AAP government had earlier announced giving 300 units of free power to every household from July 1.

"Previous governments used to make promises during elections five years would pass by the time promises were fulfilled but our government has set a new example in Punjab’s history. Today we are going to fulfill another guarantee given to Punjabis. From today, each family in Punjab will get 300 units of free electricity per month," Mann said in a tweet. Read more here.