Latest News LIVE: Supreme Court raps Nupur Sharma over Prophet remark: Here's the latest

Moneycontrol News
Jul 01, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

July 01, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator's maiden flight carried out

In a major success towards developing unmanned combat aircraft, the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka today: DRDO officials

July 01, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

ED arrests businessmen Vaibhav Jain & Ankush Jain in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain: Officials (PTI)

July 01, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

In Pics: India bans some single-use plastic as part of broader plan

For the first stage, India has identified 19 plastic items that aren't very useful but have a high potential to become litter and has made it illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell them. These items range from plastic cups and straws to ice cream sticks. Some disposable plastic bags will also be phased out and replaced with thicker ones. Read here.

July 01, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma files criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over corruption charges against him in procuring PPE kits: Sarma’s advocate

July 01, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

I'd like to congratulate India & PM Modi for this important step of banning single-use plastic items: Deputy Head of Mission, Norwegian Embassy in India

This will reduce amount of plastic that ends up in nature. It'll also reduce amount of plastic that needs to be collected & recycled: Deputy Head of Mission, Norwegian Embassy in India.

July 01, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Udaipur, Rajasthan | 700-800 police personnel employed in Udaipur for Yatra: Addl DGP Dinesh MN

Rath Yatra will start at about 3 pm & has a set route. We've doubled our deployment - almost 1500 police officials & 7-8 IPS officers, additional SPs who've worked here, know crucial areas & anti-social elements placed. Confident it'll be peaceful: Addl DGP Dinesh MN

He added, yatra will go via routes with 2-3 mosques and we've made special arrangements for it & placed 700-800 volunteers for this. The Muslim community has agreed to have namaz at home. Tempers are high but the situation is completely under control.

July 01, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Maharashtra | NCB seized 54 kgs high-grade Ganja at Solapur-Pune Highway & arrested 2 people on June 30

The seized contraband, worth Rs 85 Lakhs approx, was sourced from Ganjam, Odisha which was destined for further distribution to peddlers in Mumbai, Surat andother adjoining areas.

July 01, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

Punjab households to get 300 units of free electricity from today: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government is fulfilling a guarantee made to people of the state as from Friday each household will be getting 300 units of free electricity every month.

The AAP government had earlier announced giving 300 units of free power to every household from July 1.

"Previous governments used to make promises during elections five years would pass by the time promises were fulfilled but our government has set a new example in Punjab’s history. Today we are going to fulfill another guarantee given to Punjabis. From today, each family in Punjab will get 300 units of free electricity per month," Mann said in a tweet. Read more here.

July 01, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Drugs on cruise case | Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan filed a petition in the Special NDPS court in Mumbai, to get his passport back.

Court asks NCB to file its reply, next hearing of the case will be on July 13. (ANI)

July 01, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh & Gandhinagar, Gujarat on July 4. 

He'll launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Thereafter, he'll inaugurate Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.