Latest News LIVE: Supreme Court raps Nupur Sharma over Prophet remark: Here's the latest

Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator's maiden flight carried out
In a major success towards developing unmanned combat aircraft, the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka today: DRDO officials
ED arrests businessmen Vaibhav Jain & Ankush Jain in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain: Officials (PTI)
In Pics: India bans some single-use plastic as part of broader plan
For the first stage, India has identified 19 plastic items that aren't very useful but have a high potential to become litter and has made it illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell them. These items range from plastic cups and straws to ice cream sticks. Some disposable plastic bags will also be phased out and replaced with thicker ones. Read here.
Himanta Biswa Sarma files criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over corruption charges against him in procuring PPE kits: Sarma’s advocate
I'd like to congratulate India & PM Modi for this important step of banning single-use plastic items: Deputy Head of Mission, Norwegian Embassy in India
This will reduce amount of plastic that ends up in nature. It'll also reduce amount of plastic that needs to be collected & recycled: Deputy Head of Mission, Norwegian Embassy in India.
Udaipur, Rajasthan | 700-800 police personnel employed in Udaipur for Yatra: Addl DGP Dinesh MN
Rath Yatra will start at about 3 pm & has a set route. We've doubled our deployment - almost 1500 police officials & 7-8 IPS officers, additional SPs who've worked here, know crucial areas & anti-social elements placed. Confident it'll be peaceful: Addl DGP Dinesh MN
He added, yatra will go via routes with 2-3 mosques and we've made special arrangements for it & placed 700-800 volunteers for this. The Muslim community has agreed to have namaz at home. Tempers are high but the situation is completely under control.
Maharashtra | NCB seized 54 kgs high-grade Ganja at Solapur-Pune Highway & arrested 2 people on June 30
The seized contraband, worth Rs 85 Lakhs approx, was sourced from Ganjam, Odisha which was destined for further distribution to peddlers in Mumbai, Surat andother adjoining areas.
Punjab households to get 300 units of free electricity from today: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government is fulfilling a guarantee made to people of the state as from Friday each household will be getting 300 units of free electricity every month.
The AAP government had earlier announced giving 300 units of free power to every household from July 1.
"Previous governments used to make promises during elections five years would pass by the time promises were fulfilled but our government has set a new example in Punjab’s history. Today we are going to fulfill another guarantee given to Punjabis. From today, each family in Punjab will get 300 units of free electricity per month," Mann said in a tweet. Read more here.
Drugs on cruise case | Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan filed a petition in the Special NDPS court in Mumbai, to get his passport back.
Court asks NCB to file its reply, next hearing of the case will be on July 13. (ANI)
PM Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh & Gandhinagar, Gujarat on July 4.
He'll launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Thereafter, he'll inaugurate Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.
Flood water enter CRPF camp in Dibrugarh, Assam
It had been raining for past 3 days but last night due to heavy rains, water entered camps. As per forecast, it'll rain for 3-4 more days, that is why as a precaution, we are shifting out: Inspector CRPF, Arvind Kumar Tiwari
National Doctors' Day: PM Modi tweets and praises doctors and say they play key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier
6400 pilgrims left from Jammu base camp to Amarnath
Amid tight security, fresh batch of 6,400 pilgrims left from a Jammu base camp on Friday in a secured convoy to perform pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south of Himalayas. Read more here.
Update | I am fearless because I've never done anything wrong in my life: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Iam a fearless person. I am fearless because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we will get to know that later. Right now, I feel I am going to a neutral agency & I trust them completely: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut outside ED office in Mumbai
Special Session of Maharashtra Assembly to be held on July 3 & 4.
On July 2 the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed, on July 3 Speaker's election will be held and on July 4 Vote of Confidence will be taken. (ANI)
32 IPS officers including Inspector General and Superintendent of Police of Udaipur, Rajasthan transferred
In a major reshuffle in Rajasthan, 32 IPS officers including Inspector General and Superintendent of Police of Udaipur, where a tailor was brutally killed, have been transferred. (PTI)
Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case
Nupur Sharma withdraws her plea after SC refuses to grant relief in transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi
Supreme Court refuses to grant relief to suspended BJP leader Nupur for transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi. Nupur Sharma withdraws her plea from the Supreme Court.
Two more arrests in the Udaipur beheading case, says Prafulla Kumar, IG, Udaipur region
They were involved in the conspiracy and preparation behind the entire crime: Prafulla Kumar, IG, Udaipur Range on Udaipur beheading incident
CA Day: PM Modi hails CAs for their important role in the country's economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Chartered Accountants (CAs) on Chartered Accountant’s Day and hailed their role in the economy of the country and hoped that will keep working hard in furthering its growth.
SC castigates suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Mohammad
Supreme Court raps Nupur Sharma over Prophet remark: She was too late to apologise and withdraw the statement, says Supreme Court
She withdrew the statement conditionally, saying if sentiments hurt, observes SC.
SC slams Nupur Sharma for her arrogance and says because she is the spokesperson of a party, power has gone to her head.
National executive meeting will start from 3 pm (on 2nd): NV Subhash
National executive meeting will start from 3 pm (on 2nd) & will continue till 3rd July evening. At 6.30 pm (on 3rd), PM will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally & public speech organised... These 3 days will be influencing wherein people will turn in favour of BJP: NV Subhash
Ukraine Crisis | Emergency services say deaths reported after missile attacks in residential buildings of Odesa region
Ukrainian emergency services say missile attacks have struck residential buildings in Ukraine’s Odesa region, causing deaths and injuries.
The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to the vital Ukrainian port city of Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk. (AP)
WHO called on countries in South East Asia to amp up their vaccination drive amidst rising Covid cases
The World Health Organisation on Friday called on countries in South-East Asia to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination coverage as the region again witnessing a rise in cases.
Update: Noney, Manipur | 23 people were brought out from debris of which 14 dead
More are being searched. Not confirmed how many are buried but as of now 60 people including villagers, army & railway personnel, labourers (buried): DGP P Doungel (ANI)
Sr Adv Maninder Singh appearing for Nupur Sharma told the SC that she apologised for her remarks and withdrew the statements
Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma
Supreme Court is hearing the plea of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her in many states for alleged remarks on Prophet, to Delhi for investigation.
Supreme Court says she has "threatened the security of the nation".
Puri, Odisha | GoI has banned single-use plastic from today
We need an awareness campaign to turn this into a mass movement. I appeal to citizens to avoid using it for Puri Jagannath rath yatra, which uses a lot of single-use plastic: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
California, US becomes first state to guarantee free healthcare for immigrants
California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. (AP)
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves SC seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her controversial remark, to Delhi for investigation. Sharma says she is constantly facing life threats.
North Korea blames 'alien things' near border with South for COVID outbreak
North Korea claimed on Friday that the country's first COVID-19 outbreak began with patients touching "alien things" near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections in the isolated country. (Reuters)
Odisha: Jagannath Rath Yatra rituals begin in Puri after 2 years gap
The Pahandi rituals for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Odisha’s Puri. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Odisha Police have made top-notch security arrangements keeping the expected crowd at the festival in mind.(ANI)
Landslide in Noney, Manipur
So far 13 Territorial Army personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 9 Territorial Army personnel and 1 civilian have been recovered. Search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day: Indian Army
Income Tax department has sent a notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in connection with poll affidavits filed in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2020.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal seeks urgent hearing of plea seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentions the matter seeking urgent hearing of plea of Uddhav Thackeray camp MLA Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs from the House &restraining them from entering Assembly or taking part in proceedings till their disqualification decided. (ANI)
Sunil Prabhu also seeks an order restraining them from entering the Assembly.
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves SC seeking suspension of CM Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu moves Supreme Court seeking suspension from House,of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & 15 other MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are filed, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification.
Covid-19 | India reports 17,070 fresh cases
India reports 17,070 fresh cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths, in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 1,07,189
Daily positivity rate: 3.40%
Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kannur. He will now proceed to his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, by road.
Kerala | Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before probe officials
Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before probe officials for 5th consecutive day in Ernakulam Town South PS for interrogation in connection with a sexual assault case registered against him.
He is appearing before probe officials as per the direction of the Kerala HC. (ANI)
I decided today that I'll join BJP in Telangana: Ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Once Telangana achieved statehood, we all had great aspirations. We can do wonders with funds for one of the richest states. But what happened is exactly the opposite: Ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who quit Congress last year (30.06.21) (ANI)
I congratulate this govt. I welcome them: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
I congratulate this govt. I welcome them. When the Uddhav Thackeray govt came, they were saying from the first day that they will disturb him. But we won't do that. We won't disturb this govt, they must work for the public: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
“Yes, I am going to ED today. Everyone knows that it is totally political. The central agency summoned me and I am a citizen as well as MP. So I will go to ED,” he tweeted.
Rupeedrops to 79/USD as equity outflows weigh
The rupee opened at 78.85 per dollar and slid to 78.95, an all-time high, during intra-day trade on Wednesday. On a weekly basis, the currency has depreciated 1.2 percent.
Will RBI let the rupee adjust to new lows? Read More
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate celebrations of the 5th GST Day today
Along with the Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary; Secretary, Revenue; Chairperson, CBIC, and Member GST Council, will also participate, besides other senior officials of Ministry of Finance.
The event will also see broad presentations on the impact of GST at various levels over the last 5 years, besides release of a Booklet “GST@5”.
Maharashtra Political Crisis "Therein Begins Decline...": Raj Thackeray Tweets after Uddhav Thackeray resigned
- "When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment," read the tweet, "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."
- Raj Thackeray led a rebellion within the Sena and formed his own party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), almost two decades ago. Though, unlike Eknath Shinde who will now be chief minister backed by the BJP, Raj Thackeray has had limited political success so far.
Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin from July 18
The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on July 18 and continue till August 12, Parliament Secretariat announced on Thursday.
The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building. The session will have 18 sittings and will perhaps be the last one in the existing Parliament building.
The election to the office of President of India will be held on the first day of the monsoon session, followed by the counting of votes on July 21. Read More
Mumbai Rain Update | Suburbs to receive moderate to heavy rainfall
Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places expected in Mumbai today: BMC