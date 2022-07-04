Latest News Live: CM Eknath Shinde emerges victorious in Trust Vote with 164 MLAs in a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray

July 04, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Shinde govt in Maharashtra may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls: Sharad Pawar

- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months.

- "The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying.

- "Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said.