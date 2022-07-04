 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Live: CM Eknath Shinde emerges victorious in Trust Vote with 164 MLAs in a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray

Jul 04, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

July 04, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed

(ANI)

July 04, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

11 killed, including school children, in Kullu bus accident

July 04, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Maharashtra Political Update: Shyamsundar Shinde voted in favour of CM Shinde

Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, voted in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. He did not join the Shinde faction but voted in their favour. (News18)

July 04, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Coronavirus Update | Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864

India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

July 04, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Internet services resume in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The services were temporarily suspended following the incident of the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

July 04, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Turkey's inflation hits two-decade record of 78.6%: official

July 04, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Two wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance apprehended

A team of Spl Cell/NDR (New Delhi Range) apprehended two most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance. One of the arrested, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala killing. (ANI)

July 04, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Convoy carrying Taliban members attacked, several injured

Unidentified men attacked a mini bus in Herat, Afghanistan carrying Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members this morning. (ANI)

July 04, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote with support of 164 MLAs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday proved his government’s majority in the state assembly today.

The trust vote ends the two weeks of political tussle that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alliance. Read more.

July 04, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Police say suspect in the Copenhagen mall shooting had history of mental health issues

The killer was arrested after he shot three people and injured another three at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(AFP)