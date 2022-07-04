Latest News Live: CM Eknath Shinde emerges victorious in Trust Vote with 164 MLAs in a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed
(ANI)
11 killed, including school children, in Kullu bus accident
Maharashtra Political Update: Shyamsundar Shinde voted in favour of CM Shinde
Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, voted in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. He did not join the Shinde faction but voted in their favour. (News18)
Coronavirus Update | Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864
India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Internet services resume in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The services were temporarily suspended following the incident of the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
Turkey's inflation hits two-decade record of 78.6%: official
Two wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance apprehended
A team of Spl Cell/NDR (New Delhi Range) apprehended two most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance. One of the arrested, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala killing. (ANI)
Convoy carrying Taliban members attacked, several injured
Unidentified men attacked a mini bus in Herat, Afghanistan carrying Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members this morning. (ANI)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote with support of 164 MLAs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday proved his government’s majority in the state assembly today.
The trust vote ends the two weeks of political tussle that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alliance. Read more.
Police say suspect in the Copenhagen mall shooting had history of mental health issues
The killer was arrested after he shot three people and injured another three at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark.
(AFP)
As Shinde wins with 164 MLAs, Fadnavis gives cheeky retort, 'Rebels came because of ED - Eknath & Devendra'
I had once said that I’ll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I’ve come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won’t take revenge on people who mocked me. I’ll forgive them, everything isn’t taken to heart in politics. They (rebel MLAs) came because of ED – Eknath and Devendra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (News18)
CM true follower of Balasaheb's ideology, says Fadnavis
Thanks who voted in favor of the motion. Eknath Shinde is the true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Shinde never cared for his own life, he always ready to help people. He always worked on ground: Deputy CM Fadnavis. (News18)
Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife
Dr Medha Somaiya, in her complaint stated that'malicious and unwarranted statements' were made against her by Sena MP Raut in April.
PM Modi unveils statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi today unveiled a bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at his 125th birth anniversary celebrations as a part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Bombay HC grants bail to Siddharth Pithani in drugs case
Siddharth Pithani, ex-flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in May last year. (PTI)
White rhinos return to Mozambique park after 40 years
Zinave National Park welcomes its first white rhinos in 40 years after 19 of the threatened animals completed a 1,600-kilometre truck ride from South Africa. The rhinos were reintroduced in a bid to restore wildlife.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde won the floor test in assembly by 164-99 margin.
Three ministers abstained from voting in the trust vote. (News18)
NCW takes cognisance of Akhilesh Sharma's tweet on Nupur Sharma
Rekha Sharma, President of National Commission for Women has written to Uttar Pradesh to take immediate actions against him under relevant provisions of law.
(ANI)
Maharashtra Political Update: Santosh Bangar supported the Trust vote and was hooted at by the MLAs on the Opposition benches.
Maharashtra Politcal Update: Eknath Shinde led government wins majority in floor test, gets 164 votes
Opposition head count is stillunderway. (News18)
Maharashtra Update: Another MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote.
So, since yesterday 2 Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides. Aaditya Thackeray has not reached the House yet.
Head count is underway.
Eknath Shinde led government's floor test to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly begins
The voting commences.
SC agrees to hear plea challenging 'Agnipath' scheme next week
Supreme Court has decided to hear plea challenging Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces next week.
Maharashtra Politics: Thackerey-led faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against Rahul Narwekar's decision of Maharashtra CM as Sena whip
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Thackeray group says that the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips.
The matter to be heard in Supreme Court on July 11.
(ANI)
Maharshtra Politcal Update: "We will 100 percent win the Maharashtra floor test": Union Minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve
Danve said that today is the final test for the Eknath Shinde government ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra.
Umar Khalid bail adjourns due to non availability of his counsel
Khalid's counsel senior advocate Trideep Pais is down with Covid-19 and hence his bail matter is adjourned which was supposed to be heard at 2.15 pm today.
(ANI)
London celebrates 50 years of Pride Parade
London celebrates the 50th anniversary of its first Pride parade, marking half a century of progress in the fight for equality and tolerance but with warnings that more still needs to be done. (AFP)
Udaipur Killing: Curfew relaxes for 12 hours in Udaipur
With the situation returning to normal, curfew was relaxed on Monday for 12 hours in Rajasthan's Udaipur district where a tailor was brutally beheaded by two men, leading to communal tension (PTI)
Maharashtra: Santosh Bangar, another MLA of Uddhav Thackerey-led faction seen with CM Eknath Shinde
Bangar arrived at the Assembly with Shinde faction MLAs today.
Shinde-BJP alliance is a temporary arrangement says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the current government in Maharashtra is a temporary arrangement. He also commented that "Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?"
Saudi welcomes 1 million worshippers for the biggest Haj pilgrimage since Covid 19 pandemic
One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year's hajj, after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic.
Authorities said that at least 6,50,000 overseas pilgrims have arrived so far in Saudi Arabia.
(AFP)
Thousands in Sydney ordered to evacuate because of floods
Australia's emergency services ordered thousands of people in Sydney to evacuate Monday as overflowing rivers swamped swathes of land and the city's largest dam spilled torrents of water.
(AFP)
Argentina President Alberto Fernandez names Silvina Batakis as economy minister after Guzman's surprise exit
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez named economist and government official Silvina Batakis as the new economy minister late on July 3 after the abrupt resignation of long-standing minister Martin Guzman amid crises and tensions.
Femina Miss India 2022 crown goes to Karnataka's Sini Shetty
Karnataka's Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai.
Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up.
On Sunday, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, which read, "Congratulations, Let's pop the champagne!
Shinde govt in Maharashtra may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls: Sharad Pawar
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months.
- "The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying.
- "Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said.
Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to Paras hospital in Patna this morning after he reportedly lost his balance and fell down the stairs at his home yesterday, suffering a minor fracture in his right shoulder
(ANI)
EknathShindeto face floor test today
- Uddhav Thackeray calls key meet at 1 PM
- Assembly Secretariat informs that Shinde will be Shiv Sena legislative party leader, Bharat Gogawale its Chief Whip
(CNBC-TV18)
Road rage incident on NH2 near Samaspur village claims one life
Both the parties got into a scuffle & accused stabbed victim in chest. Case under relevant sections filed, investigation on: Delhi Police
Amber Heard's lawyers seek to overturn Johnny Depp's defamation verdict
Amber Heard's legal team submitted a motion on July 1 demanding that the decision in Depp's defamation trial be overturned
Johny Depp had won the defamation suit against ex wife Amber Heard in June and sued her for 50 million dollars in damages over a 2018 opinion essay by Heard in The Washington Post
India wins against Northamptonshire in the second warm up match on July 3
Harshal Patel's all-round performance helps India to register win against Northamptonshire at the Northampton County Grand
Macau launches more Covid testing as cases rise
The move comes as the former Portuguese colony reported 90 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 784 since the middle of June. More than 11,000 people are in quarantine.
All non-essential government services are shut, schools, parks, sports and entertainment facilities are closed, and restaurants can only provide takeaway. (Reuters)
- Supreme Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala on Sunday cautioned that personal attacks on judges for their judgements will lead to a "dangerous scenario" in the country while suggesting that trials by digital media calls for undue interference in process of justice dispensation.
- Justice JB Pardiwala, who was part of the Supreme Court bench that slammed Bharatiya Janata Party' (BJP) Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammed, said that personal attacks on judges for their judgements lead to a "dangerous scenario" where the judges have to think about what media thinks instead of what the law really thinks.
- "Social and digital media is primarily resorted to expressing personalised opinions more against the judges, rather than a constructive critical appraisal of their judgments. This is what is harming the judicial institution and lowering its dignity," says Justice Pardiwala.
(ANI)
ChhaganBhujbal puts onus of OBC reservation on Devendra Fadnavis
- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said it is the responsibility of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government now to get OBC reservations from the Supreme Court.
- Amid the high-voltage political drama in Maharashtra, NCP held a meeting at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre auditorium on Sunday to discuss further course of action.
DroupadiMurmu to visit Ranchi today to seek support for her candidature in presidential poll
- National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate and former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu will visit Ranchi today.
- She will meet senior leaders and legislators in the state and seek support for her candidature in the presidential polls.
- Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in the state has not opened up yet as to whom the party going to support.
- UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha and the NDA's both have spoken to JMM's executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for support in their favour.
(ANI)
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of latest updates and Political Crisis in Maharashtra today on July 4, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, and developments!