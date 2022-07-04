English
    July 04, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

    Latest News Live: CM Eknath Shinde emerges victorious in Trust Vote with 164 MLAs in a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray

    • July 04, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

      Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed

      (ANI)

    • July 04, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

      11 killed, including school children, in Kullu bus accident

      11 killed, including school children, in Kullu bus accident
    • July 04, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

      Maharashtra Political Update: Shyamsundar Shinde voted in favour of CM Shinde

      Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, voted in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. He did not join the Shinde faction but voted in their favour. (News18)

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

      Coronavirus Update | Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864

      India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

      Internet services resume in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

      The services were temporarily suspended following the incident of the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

      Turkey's inflation hits two-decade record of 78.6%: official

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

      Two wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance apprehended

      A team of Spl Cell/NDR (New Delhi Range) apprehended two most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance. One of the arrested, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala killing. (ANI)

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

      Convoy carrying Taliban members attacked, several injured

      Unidentified men attacked a mini bus in Herat, Afghanistan carrying Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members this morning. (ANI)

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

      Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote with support of 164 MLAs

      Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday proved his government’s majority in the state assembly today.

      The trust vote ends the two weeks of political tussle that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alliance. Read more.

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

      Police say suspect in the Copenhagen mall shooting had history of mental health issues

      The killer was arrested after he shot three people and injured another three at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark.

      (AFP)

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

      As Shinde wins with 164 MLAs, Fadnavis gives cheeky retort, 'Rebels came because of ED - Eknath & Devendra'

      I had once said that I’ll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I’ve come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won’t take revenge on people who mocked me. I’ll forgive them, everything isn’t taken to heart in politics. They (rebel MLAs) came because of ED – Eknath and Devendra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (News18)

    • July 04, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

      CM true follower of Balasaheb's ideology, says Fadnavis

      Thanks who voted in favor of the motion. Eknath Shinde is the true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Shinde never cared for his own life, he always ready to help people. He always worked on ground: Deputy CM Fadnavis. (News18)

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

