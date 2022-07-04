Latest News Live: CM Eknath Shinde emerges victorious in Trust Vote with 164 MLAs in a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray

July 04, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

As Shinde wins with 164 MLAs, Fadnavis gives cheeky retort, 'Rebels came because of ED - Eknath & Devendra'

I had once said that I’ll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I’ve come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won’t take revenge on people who mocked me. I’ll forgive them, everything isn’t taken to heart in politics. They (rebel MLAs) came because of ED – Eknath and Devendra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (News18)