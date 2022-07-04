Latest News Live: CM Eknath Shinde emerges victorious in Trust Vote with 164 MLAs in a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray

Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed
(ANI)
Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed
Coronavirus Update | Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864
Turkey's inflation hits two-decade record of 78.6%: official
Two wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance apprehended
As Shinde wins with 164 MLAs, Fadnavis gives cheeky retort, 'Rebels came because of ED - Eknath & Devendra'
Eknath Shinde led government wins majority in floor test, gets 164 votes
Eknath Shinde led government's floor test to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly begins
Thackerey-led faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against Rahul Narwekar's decision of Maharashtra CM as Sena whip
Umar Khalid bail adjourns due to non availability of his counsel
Shinde govt in Maharashtra may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls: Sharad Pawar
EknathShinde to face floor test today
'Personal attacks on judges for their judgements will lead to dangerous scenario', cautions SC judge
Chhagan Bhujbal puts onus of OBC reservation on Devendra Fadnavis
Droupadi Murmu to visit Ranchi today to seek support for her candidature in presidential poll
Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed
(ANI)
11 killed, including school children, in Kullu bus accident
Maharashtra Political Update: Shyamsundar Shinde voted in favour of CM Shinde
Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, voted in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. He did not join the Shinde faction but voted in their favour. (News18)
Coronavirus Update | Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864
India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Internet services resume in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The services were temporarily suspended following the incident of the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
Turkey's inflation hits two-decade record of 78.6%: official
Two wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance apprehended
A team of Spl Cell/NDR (New Delhi Range) apprehended two most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance. One of the arrested, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala killing. (ANI)
Convoy carrying Taliban members attacked, several injured
Unidentified men attacked a mini bus in Herat, Afghanistan carrying Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members this morning. (ANI)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote with support of 164 MLAs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday proved his government’s majority in the state assembly today.
The trust vote ends the two weeks of political tussle that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alliance. Read more.
Police say suspect in the Copenhagen mall shooting had history of mental health issues
The killer was arrested after he shot three people and injured another three at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark.
(AFP)
As Shinde wins with 164 MLAs, Fadnavis gives cheeky retort, 'Rebels came because of ED - Eknath & Devendra'
I had once said that I’ll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I’ve come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won’t take revenge on people who mocked me. I’ll forgive them, everything isn’t taken to heart in politics. They (rebel MLAs) came because of ED – Eknath and Devendra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (News18)
CM true follower of Balasaheb's ideology, says Fadnavis
Thanks who voted in favor of the motion. Eknath Shinde is the true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Shinde never cared for his own life, he always ready to help people. He always worked on ground: Deputy CM Fadnavis. (News18)