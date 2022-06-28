Latest News Live: Uddhav Thackeray urges rebel MLAs to 'discuss issues'

Delhi airport starts conducting trials of full-body scanner at Terminal 2
The Delhi airport started conducting trials of a full-body scanner, which detects objects on passengers without any pat-down search, at its Terminal 2 on June 28. "Full-body scanners can detect non-metal objects, which are hard to detect with the conventional door frame metal detector", Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.
Two Thane leaders supporting rebel Shinde expelled from Sena
Former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena coordinator in the district Meenakshi Shinde has been expelled from the party amid a rebellion by Eknath Shinde. She was being expelled for anti-party activities on the directions of party president (and chief minister) Uddhav Thackeray, a Sena statement issued here on Tuesday said.
CM Thackeray appeals to rebel MLAs to ‘discuss issues'
The Supreme Court heard the matter for the first time on Monday and will again on July 11. The dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde camps has reached the Supreme Court.
Mumbai: 11, including 8 children, dead after building collapses in Malad, rescue work underway
At least 11 people, including 8 children, died and 7 were injured after a residential building collapsed in Mumbai. Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation.Read More
— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022
Chopper carrying 7 passengers and 2 pilots crashes near ONGC rig, rescue ops underway
A helicopter of ONGC carrying 9 persons including two pilots on Tuesday made an emergency landing near a rig in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast. According to a statement issued by the company, six persons have been rescued and efforts are underway to rescue others.
"Release Mohammed Zubair": Editors Guild Invokes PM's "Commitment" At G7
Calling it "extremely disturbing", the Editors Guild of India today condemned the "brazen" arrest of fact-checker Mohammed Zubair and demanded his immediate release. Pointing to commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the G7 meeting in Germany to ensure a resilient democracy by protecting online and offline content, the Editors Guild of India said his release would support India's position.
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News, was arrested by Delhi Police on June 27, in a case related to the alleged hurting of religious sentiments and promotion of communal enmity.
The arrest has been made by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of Delhi Police, which deals with cyber crime, on the basis of a complaint filed by a Twitter user.
Update: Building collapse kills 3 people in India's Mumbai city
A dilapidated residential building collapsed in India's financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai, killing at least three people and injuring 11 others while some are still trapped, officials said Tuesday.
The four-story building collapsed late Monday night in the Kurla area of Mumbai. Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find at least four residents still trapped, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting government administrator Pravina Morajkar.
Single use plastic ban from July 1, 200-odd brand owners registers for the Extended Producer Responsibility
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced on June 28 that govt will ban single-use plastic from July 1, according to CNBC-TV18.
"Govt has given enough time to switch away from single-use plastic," the minister said.
According to the environment ministry notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene commodities will be banned from July 1, 2022. Read more here.
Maharashtra Political Crisis: MVA issuing 200-300 GRs every day. It's public money: Pravin Darekar
The political situation in Maharashtra is unstable right now. MVA govt is in minority. They are issuing 200-300 GRs every day. It's public money. I've requested the state Governor about it and he has asked govt to investigate it: Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar
PM Modi showers G7 leaders with culturally significant gifts
PM Modi gifted Black Pottery pieces from Nizamabad, UP to Japan PM Fumio Kishida. The Pottery uses a special technique to bring out black colours- while the pottery is inside the oven, it is ensured that there is no scope for oxygen to enter the oven & heat level remains high.
Ramayana Theme from Chattisgarh to South Africa’s President Cyril RamaphosaDokra Art is non–ferrous metal casting art using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used.
PM gifted Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink set from Varanasi, UP to US President Joe BidenThese cufflinks were prepared for the President with a matching brooch for the First Lady. Gulabi Meenakari is a GI-tagged art form.
Platinum painted hand painted Tea Set from Bulandhshahr, UP to UK PM Boris JohnsonThe crockery is outlined with platinum metal paint in honour of Queen’s platinum jubilee being celebrated this year. Embossed outlines are laid on manually with Mehndi cone work.
PM gifted Itr bottles in a zardozi box from Lucknow, UP to France President Emmanuel MacronThe Zari Zardozi box has been hand embroidered on khadi silk & satin tissue in colours of the French National Flag. The motifs are traditional Indo-Persian, lotus flowers hand embroidered.
Marble Inlay table top from Agra, UP to Italian PM Mario Draghi. Pietra dura or Marble inlay has its origins in Opus sectile, form of pietra dura popularised in medieval Roman world where materials were cut and inlaid into walls and floors to make a picture or pattern.
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi HC
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday took oath as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath to justice Sharma at a ceremony held in the Raj Niwas.