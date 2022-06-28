Latest News Live: Uddhav Thackeray urges rebel MLAs to 'discuss issues'

June 28, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

PM Modi showers G7 leaders with culturally significant gifts

PM Modi gifted Black Pottery pieces from Nizamabad, UP to Japan PM Fumio Kishida. The Pottery uses a special technique to bring out black colours- while the pottery is inside the oven, it is ensured that there is no scope for oxygen to enter the oven & heat level remains high.

Ramayana Theme from Chattisgarh to South Africa’s President Cyril RamaphosaDokra Art is non–ferrous metal casting art using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used.

PM gifted Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink set from Varanasi, UP to US President Joe BidenThese cufflinks were prepared for the President with a matching brooch for the First Lady. Gulabi Meenakari is a GI-tagged art form.

Platinum painted hand painted Tea Set from Bulandhshahr, UP to UK PM Boris JohnsonThe crockery is outlined with platinum metal paint in honour of Queen’s platinum jubilee being celebrated this year. Embossed outlines are laid on manually with Mehndi cone work.

PM gifted Itr bottles in a zardozi box from Lucknow, UP to France President Emmanuel MacronThe Zari Zardozi box has been hand embroidered on khadi silk & satin tissue in colours of the French National Flag. The motifs are traditional Indo-Persian, lotus flowers hand embroidered.

Marble Inlay table top from Agra, UP to Italian PM Mario Draghi. Pietra dura or Marble inlay has its origins in Opus sectile, form of pietra dura popularised in medieval Roman world where materials were cut and inlaid into walls and floors to make a picture or pattern.