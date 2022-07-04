 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Live: Never eyed CM post, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Moneycontrol News
Jul 04, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

July 04, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

Update: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down as he remembers his family in the Assembly

"While I was working as a Shiv Sena Corporator in Thane, I lost 2 of my children & thought everything is over... I was broken but Anand Dighe Sahab convinced me to continue in politics."

July 04, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

CID police have arrested ADGP Amrit Paul in police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

Some evidence against him was found in the enquiry. Whoever is involved in the scam will not be spared: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

July 04, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

NIA chief Dinkar Gupta meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Days after Ministry of Home Affairs directed NIA to take over the brutal killings of two people in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati on different occasions, the Central agency's chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office.

July 04, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST

Maharashtra Political Update: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanks Devendra Fadnavis

I thank Devendra Fadnavis ji that he gave me a chance to work as a minister (in the last govt )...And I could work on Samruddhi Mahamarg project. He was to give the Deputy CM post to Shiv Sena also (in 2019): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

July 04, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Process of filing nominations for August 6 vice-presidential polls to start from July 5 and end on July 19

July 04, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

AIADMK leadership row:

SC to hear on July 6 Palaniswami's plea against HC order restraining General Council from amending party's bye-laws

July 04, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Maharashtra Politics Updates: Never eyed CM post says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today in the assembly said that he was supposed to be made CM in the MVA government. "But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post," he said.

July 04, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Tata Power to set up Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu

Tata Power is targeting to add 2GW of utility scale renewable projects every year, which requires nearly Rs 8,000-10,000 crore of investment, according to the CEO. ''The nature of the funding for renewables is still under finalisation, but we expect it to close by the end of the current quarter/financial year,' said Dr Praveer Sinha, Managing Director (MD) and CEO - Tata Power

July 04, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Kullu bus accident: Himachal Pradesh CM addresses the media

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said that the bus was trying to overtake some boulders which were on road due to rains last night. It went out of control & fell down. 12 people have died and three are injured.

July 04, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Maharashtra :A team of NIA reaches Amravati court in connection with Umesh Kolhe murder case.