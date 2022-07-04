Latest News Live: Never eyed CM post, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

July 04, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Sports: Jasprit Bumrah creates a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a Test series in England

India's stand-in skipper Jasmit Bumrah created new record of taking most number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler during a Test series in England. He achieved this during the ongoing fifth Test match against England.

With 21 wickets against England, he broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 19 wickets in 2014.