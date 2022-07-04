Latest News Live: Never eyed CM post, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
Update: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde breaks down as he remembers his family in the Assembly
"While I was working as a Shiv Sena Corporator in Thane, I lost 2 of my children & thought everything is over... I was broken but Anand Dighe Sahab convinced me to continue in politics."
CID police have arrested ADGP Amrit Paul in police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.
Some evidence against him was found in the enquiry. Whoever is involved in the scam will not be spared: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra
NIA chief Dinkar Gupta meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Days after Ministry of Home Affairs directed NIA to take over the brutal killings of two people in Rajasthan's Udaipur and Maharashtra's Amravati on different occasions, the Central agency's chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office.
Maharashtra Political Update: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanks Devendra Fadnavis
I thank Devendra Fadnavis ji that he gave me a chance to work as a minister (in the last govt )...And I could work on Samruddhi Mahamarg project. He was to give the Deputy CM post to Shiv Sena also (in 2019): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Process of filing nominations for August 6 vice-presidential polls to start from July 5 and end on July 19
AIADMK leadership row:
SC to hear on July 6 Palaniswami's plea against HC order restraining General Council from amending party's bye-laws
Maharashtra Politics Updates: Never eyed CM post says Maha CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today in the assembly said that he was supposed to be made CM in the MVA government. "But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post," he said.
Tata Power to set up Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu
Tata Power is targeting to add 2GW of utility scale renewable projects every year, which requires nearly Rs 8,000-10,000 crore of investment, according to the CEO. ''The nature of the funding for renewables is still under finalisation, but we expect it to close by the end of the current quarter/financial year,' said Dr Praveer Sinha, Managing Director (MD) and CEO - Tata Power
Kullu bus accident: Himachal Pradesh CM addresses the media
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said that the bus was trying to overtake some boulders which were on road due to rains last night. It went out of control & fell down. 12 people have died and three are injured.
Maharashtra :A team of NIA reaches Amravati court in connection with Umesh Kolhe murder case.
Maharashtra Politics Updates: Former CM Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan
Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Gujarat, Meghalaya and Karnataka emerge as the best states for startups
According to the rankings by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, Gujarat, Meghalaya and Karnataka are the best performers in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs.
First meeting about UCC in Uttarakhand held today
Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, head of Uttarakhand government's five member panel on Uniform Civil Code said that that the first meeting was held today and the second might be done after a week. She also said that further meeting will be important.
France's President Emmanuel Macron reshuffles Cabinet
President Emmanuel Macron today moved Europe minister Clement Beaune, a key member of Brexit negotiations, to the transport ministry in a cabinet reshuffle.
(AFP)
Sports: Jasprit Bumrah creates a new record for the most wickets taken by an India bowler during a Test series in England
India's stand-in skipper Jasmit Bumrah created new record of taking most number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler during a Test series in England. He achieved this during the ongoing fifth Test match against England.
With 21 wickets against England, he broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 19 wickets in 2014.
Update: Delhi | A team of Spl Cell /NDR (New Delhi Range) apprehends 2 most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance
Sports: Arsenal signs Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City's striker
The two clubs announced today that Arsenal has signed Manchester United's striker Gabriel Jesus for a fee of 54 million dollars on a long term contract.
(AFP)
Delhi Assembly passes bill today to hike salaries of its MLAs
The two monsoon session of the Assembly started today.
Hearing begins in Varanasi District court regarding Gyanvapi mosque
On May 30, the court had deferred the hearing till July 4. (ANI)
Maharashtra floor test | A total of 22 MLAs remained absent during the process.
This includes 10 Congress MLAs - Jitesh Antapurkar, Zeeshan Siddique, Praniti Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhiraj Deshmukh, Kunal Patil, Raju Awale, Mohanrao Hambarde and Shirish Chaudhari.
Imran Khan's party apologises to US for 'foreign conspiracy' allegations: Pakistan Defence Minister
In a fresh revelation, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party has now apologised to the US against whom it had levelled allegations of planning to conspire to throw the cricketer-turned-politician out of power.
He said that the government has procured all the evidence that the party apologised to the United States’ Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu for levelling foreign conspiracy allegations against him. (ANI)
Maharashtra Political Update: Eknath Shinde-led faction cannot claim to be original Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday questioned the legitimacy of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and said the group cannot claim to be the original Sena.
In a jolt to former CM Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary. Read more.
Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed
(ANI)
11 killed, including school children, in Kullu bus accident
Maharashtra Political Update: Shyamsundar Shinde voted in favour of CM Shinde
Shyamsundar Shinde, from Shetkari Kamgar Paksh, voted in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. He did not join the Shinde faction but voted in their favour. (News18)
Coronavirus Update | Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,13,864
India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Internet services resume in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The services were temporarily suspended following the incident of the beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
Turkey's inflation hits two-decade record of 78.6%: official
Two wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance apprehended
A team of Spl Cell/NDR (New Delhi Range) apprehended two most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang alliance. One of the arrested, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala killing. (ANI)
Convoy carrying Taliban members attacked, several injured
Unidentified men attacked a mini bus in Herat, Afghanistan carrying Taliban 207 Al-Farooq Corps members this morning. (ANI)
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote with support of 164 MLAs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday proved his government’s majority in the state assembly today.
The trust vote ends the two weeks of political tussle that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alliance. Read more.
Police say suspect in the Copenhagen mall shooting had history of mental health issues
The killer was arrested after he shot three people and injured another three at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark.
(AFP)
As Shinde wins with 164 MLAs, Fadnavis gives cheeky retort, 'Rebels came because of ED - Eknath & Devendra'
I had once said that I’ll come back. But when I said that, several people mocked me. I’ve come back today and brought him (Eknath Shinde) along with me. I won’t take revenge on people who mocked me. I’ll forgive them, everything isn’t taken to heart in politics. They (rebel MLAs) came because of ED – Eknath and Devendra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (News18)
CM true follower of Balasaheb's ideology, says Fadnavis
Thanks who voted in favor of the motion. Eknath Shinde is the true follower of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Shinde never cared for his own life, he always ready to help people. He always worked on ground: Deputy CM Fadnavis. (News18)
Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife
Dr Medha Somaiya, in her complaint stated that'malicious and unwarranted statements' were made against her by Sena MP Raut in April.
PM Modi unveils statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi today unveiled a bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at his 125th birth anniversary celebrations as a part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Bombay HC grants bail to Siddharth Pithani in drugs case
Siddharth Pithani, ex-flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in May last year. (PTI)
White rhinos return to Mozambique park after 40 years
Zinave National Park welcomes its first white rhinos in 40 years after 19 of the threatened animals completed a 1,600-kilometre truck ride from South Africa. The rhinos were reintroduced in a bid to restore wildlife.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde won the floor test in assembly by 164-99 margin.
Three ministers abstained from voting in the trust vote. (News18)
NCW takes cognisance of Akhilesh Sharma's tweet on Nupur Sharma
Rekha Sharma, President of National Commission for Women has written to Uttar Pradesh to take immediate actions against him under relevant provisions of law.
(ANI)
Maharashtra Political Update: Santosh Bangar supported the Trust vote and was hooted at by the MLAs on the Opposition benches.
Maharashtra Politcal Update: Eknath Shinde led government wins majority in floor test, gets 164 votes
Opposition head count is stillunderway. (News18)
Maharashtra Update: Another MLA, Shyamsundar Shinde joined Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote.
So, since yesterday 2 Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides. Aaditya Thackeray has not reached the House yet.
Head count is underway.
Eknath Shinde led government's floor test to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly begins
The voting commences.
SC agrees to hear plea challenging 'Agnipath' scheme next week
Supreme Court has decided to hear plea challenging Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces next week.
Maharashtra Politics: Thackerey-led faction of Shiv Sena moves SC against Rahul Narwekar's decision of Maharashtra CM as Sena whip
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Thackeray group says that the newly appointed Speaker has no jurisdiction to recognise whips.
The matter to be heard in Supreme Court on July 11.
(ANI)
Maharshtra Politcal Update: "We will 100 percent win the Maharashtra floor test": Union Minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve
Danve said that today is the final test for the Eknath Shinde government ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra.
Umar Khalid bail adjourns due to non availability of his counsel
Khalid's counsel senior advocate Trideep Pais is down with Covid-19 and hence his bail matter is adjourned which was supposed to be heard at 2.15 pm today.
(ANI)
London celebrates 50 years of Pride Parade
London celebrates the 50th anniversary of its first Pride parade, marking half a century of progress in the fight for equality and tolerance but with warnings that more still needs to be done. (AFP)
Udaipur Killing: Curfew relaxes for 12 hours in Udaipur
With the situation returning to normal, curfew was relaxed on Monday for 12 hours in Rajasthan's Udaipur district where a tailor was brutally beheaded by two men, leading to communal tension (PTI)