July 04, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Maharashtra Politics Updates: Never eyed CM post says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today in the assembly said that he was supposed to be made CM in the MVA government. "But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post," he said.