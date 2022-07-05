Latest News Live: Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content on the social media platform
Twitter is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content on the social media platform, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials, Reuters reported.Twitter argues in its request that some removal orders fell short of the procedural requirements of India's IT Act, the source said, without specifying which ones Twitter wanted to be reviewed.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet in Bali
External Affairs MinisterS Jaishankar will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 07-08 July to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia is holding the meeting within the framework of Indonesia G20 Presidency.
Delhi police registers case against controversial documentary Kaali
The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a documentary Kaali, officials said on Tuesday.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a senior police officer said. Read more.
Maharashtra Update: Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan apologises for his anti-Constitution remarks, says his statements were misinterpreted
The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland
Dehradun | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs round table meeting over increasing tourism business & accelerating investments in the hospitality sector in the state.
Zee News anchor, Rohit Ranjan, detained by Noida Police
Chhattisgarh police reach the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement and had subsequently corrected himself on a TV broadcast.
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Indian Navy to recruit 20% women in first batch of 'Agniveers'
Indian Navy officials on Tuesday noted that 20% of the candidates in the first batch of Agniveers for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme will be women. They will be allocated to different parts and branches of the Navy. The Indian Navy is set to induct 3000 'Agniveers' in 2022.
Nomination process for August 6 vice-presidential poll begins
The Election Commission on July 5 issued notification for the August 6 poll to elect the next vice president, setting in motion the process of filing nomination papers by candidates.
July 19 is the last date for filing nominations, the notification said. Read more.
Money laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the wife and son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for questioning in a money laundering case being probed against him, officials said. (PTI)
Wimbledon: Halep defeats Badosa to reach QFs; Anisimova beats Tan
Former champion Simona Halep rolled into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the fifth time after defeating No.4 seed Paula Badosa in the fourth-round match on Monday.
From the start of the match to the end Halep completely dominated Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to seal a quarterfinals clash with No. 20 seed Amanda Anisimova.
Retired judges, bureaucrats and armed forces officers issue open statement against SC remarks on Nupur Sharma
An open letter has been sent to CJI NV Ramana, signed by 15 retired judges, 77 retd bureaucrats & 25 retd armed forces officers, against the observation made by Justices Surya Kant & JB Pardiwala while hearing Nupur Sharma's case in the Supreme Court.
(ANI)
UPDATE | SpiceJet B737
Crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from left tank; carried out relevant non-normal checklist, however fuel quantity kept decreasing. Aircraft diverted to Karachi in coordination with ATC. During post-flight inspection, no visual leak observed from left main tank: DGCA
(ANI)
UPDATE | SpiceJet B737 Emergency Landing
SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson
Mumbai Rains | Prolonged Spell Of Heavy Rain For Mumbai, Hat Trick Of Century Rainfall Likely
Mumbai has been raining non stop since yesterday. The city piled up 124mm of rainfall in 24hr, since 8.30 am yesterday. Another 23mm has been added till 11.30am. The city of Bollywood has accumulated 463mm of deluge in the last 5 days. In the first 5 days of the month, the financial capital has crossed the halfway mark with monthly average of 840.7mm in July. Looks like, the city is heading for sinking rains, over the next 10 days with small breaks in between.
(Skymetweather)
SpiceJet SG-11 flight from Delhi to Dubai makes an emergency landing in Karachi (Pakistan) after developing a technical fault. All passengers on board are safe. More details awaited.
‘Kaali’ Poster Row
A day after film-makerLeenaManimekalaicourted controversy over the poster of her film ‘Kaali’, the Indian High Commission has now urged the Canadian authorities to take action and withdraw any objectionable depiction of Hindu gods. The film is being presently showcased at the Agha Khan Museum, Toronto.
EU's green gas and nuclear investment rules head for final vote
The EU's plan to label investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly faces a final vote on Wednesday when European lawmakers decide whether to accept or reject proposals that have divided governments and investors.
(Reuters)
Biden expresses shock over 'senseless' Illinois shooting at July 4 parade
US President Joe Biden expressed shock over "senseless gun violence" reported in the state of Illinois during the July 4 event on Monday.
As many as six people were killed and 24 were hospitalized in a shooting at the US Independence parade route in north suburban Highland Park in Illinois. Dozens of others were injured and sent to hospitals, with 12 of them in serious condition.
"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day. As always, we are grateful for the first responders and law enforcement on the scene," Biden said in a statement.
Maharashtra Politics
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gets a warm welcome as he arrives at Nagpur airport to visit his home after his recent victory in the government, takes out a road show from the airport.
Amarnath Yatra 2022
Amid tight security, the sixth batch of over 6,300 Amarnath pilgrims left for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
(PTI)
Sports | New Zealand men, women players to receive same pay in 'ground-breaking' five-year deal
- Women and men will be paid the same amount for representing New Zealand and playing in top-tier domestic matches in a ground-breaking new deal.
- New Zealand's professional women's and men's cricketers will receive the same pay for the same play following a landmark deal to combine them in the same agreement.
- The five-year deal will see the White Ferns and domestic women's players receive the same match fees as men across all formats and competitions including ODIs, T20Is, Ford Trophy and Dream11 Super Smash level.
(ANI)
Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case | Gangsters are running parallel govt in Punjab: Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala
- Gangsters are running parallel govt (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Middukhera's revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed: Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala
- 60-80 people were after him to kill him. Efforts were made at least 8 more times during the elections to kill him. Govt too left no stone unturned, withdrew his security, publicized it: Balkaur Singh, father of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala
(ANI)
PM to inaugurate Golden Jubilee celebrations of Agradoot group of newspapers on 6th July
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on 6th July, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot’s Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.
- Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, senior journalist of Assam.
- In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam.
Maharashtra Rain Update |
A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far: Mumbai Fire Brigade.
(ANI)
Maharashtra Rain Update |
In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging due to it, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai: BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) PRO.
(ANI)
Shah Rukh Khan - Salman Khan to team up for biggest action film by Aditya Chopra?
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan might be collaborating after 27 years for a thriller film, penned by Aditya Chopra, that could be the biggest movie of Indian cinema.
As per recent reports, the 'Karan Arjun' duo is currently in talks with the producer for thea project that will cast both the actors in the lead roles. The film is going to be the costliest film in Indian cinema and details of the movie have been kept under wraps.
The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actors were last seen together in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' in 2019, in which the 'Sultan' actor made a special appearance in the film for the song 'Issaqbaazi', but it has been more than two decades since both the A-lister actors have collaborated for a full-fledged film.
(ANI)
Delhi reports 32 dengue cases in June, 143 so far this year
- As many as 32 cases of dengue were in the national capital in the month of June, taking this year's tally to 143, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data released on Monday.
- The national capital reported nine new cases in a week as till June 27 Delhi had reported 134 dengue cases.
(ANI)
Delhi Police questions BJP's Tejasvi Surya in connection with case of demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence
- Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on March 30, said the police on Tuesday.
- According to the police, the questioning was done nearly 10 days ago. The police had issued notice to the BJP leader under CRPC 41, responding to which Surya had said that when he returns to Delhi, the police can question him.
(ANI)
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 187 km southeast of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday.
- The depth of the earthquake was 30 km which occurred at 8:05 am early in the morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 08:05:04 IST, Lat: 10.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 187km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.
Airline SAS says survival at stake as pilot strike grounds flights
Wage talks between Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) and its pilots collapsed on Monday, triggering a strike that puts the future of the carrier at risk and adds to travel chaos across Europe as the peak summer vacation period begins.
(Reuters)
Who is Robert Crimo, the 22-year-old suspect in Highland Park parade mass shooting
Robert Crimo, 22, was identified as a "person of interest" in the mass shooting at Highland Park parade that left at least 6 dead. Read More
One more Rajya Sabha seat falls vacant after Tripura CM's resignation from Upper House
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha resulting in another vacancy in the Upper House.
Rajya Sabha declared the seat vacant after his resignation was accepted.
A Parliamentary Bulletin reads, "Manik Saha, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Tripura, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha with effect from July 4, 2022."
(ANI)
COVID-19 Update | India reports 13,086 fresh cases, 12,456 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Active cases 1,14,475
- Daily positivity rate 2.90%
World | Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, reports say
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine Marianne. Read More
World | China’s Liu discusses tariffs with Yellen as US looks to ease
China’s Vice Premier Liu He discussed US economic sanctions and tariffs in a call with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen amid reports the Biden administration is close to rolling back some trade levies. Read More
World | Australia floods worsen as thousands more Sydney residents evacuate
Torrential rains kept battering Australia‘s east coast on Tuesday, intensifying the floods crisis in Sydney as thousands more residents were ordered to leave their homes overnight after rivers swiftly rose past danger levels.
About 50,000 residents in New South Wales, the bulk in Sydney‘s western suburbs, have been told to either evacuate or warned they might receive evacuation orders, up from Monday’s 30,000, state Emergency Management Minister Steph Cooke said.
(Reuters)
Heavy rain forecast in Mumbai till Friday, NDRF deployed, CM Eknath Shinde puts administration on alert
- An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad.
- Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
Police captures Suspect in shooting on July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb
A gunman perched on a rooftop opened fire on families waving flags and children riding bikes at a Fourth of July parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
The gunman climbed to the roof of a business using a ladder in an alley, police said. The attack turned a civic display of patriotism into a scene of panicked mayhem.
Hours later, police announced that they had a suspect in custody after 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III surrendered to authorities.
(Reuters)
