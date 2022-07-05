 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Live: Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content

Moneycontrol News
Jul 05, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.

July 05, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content on the social media platform

Twitter is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content on the social media platform, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials, Reuters reported.Twitter argues in its request that some removal orders fell short of the procedural requirements of India's IT Act, the source said, without specifying which ones Twitter wanted to be reviewed.

July 05, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet in Bali



External Affairs MinisterS Jaishankar will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 07-08 July to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia is holding the meeting within the framework of Indonesia G20 Presidency.

July 05, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Delhi police registers case against controversial documentary Kaali 

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a documentary Kaali, officials said on Tuesday.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a senior police officer said. Read more.

July 05, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

Maharashtra Update: Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan apologises for his anti-Constitution remarks, says his statements were misinterpreted

July 05, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

July 05, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

Dehradun | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs round table meeting over increasing tourism business & accelerating investments in the hospitality sector in the state.

July 05, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Zee News anchor, Rohit Ranjan, detained by Noida Police

Chhattisgarh police reach the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement and had subsequently corrected himself on a TV broadcast.

July 05, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

Agnipath recruitment scheme: Indian Navy to recruit 20% women in first batch of 'Agniveers'

Indian Navy officials on Tuesday noted that 20% of the candidates in the first batch of Agniveers for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme will be women. They will be allocated to different parts and branches of the Navy. The Indian Navy is set to induct 3000 'Agniveers' in 2022.

July 05, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

Nomination process for August 6 vice-presidential poll begins

The Election Commission on July 5 issued notification for the August 6 poll to elect the next vice president, setting in motion the process of filing nomination papers by candidates.

July 19 is the last date for filing nominations, the notification said. Read more.

July 05, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

Money laundering Case


The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the wife and son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for questioning in a money laundering case being probed against him, officials said. (PTI)