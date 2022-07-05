Latest News Live: Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content

July 05, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Delhi police registers case against controversial documentary Kaali

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a documentary Kaali, officials said on Tuesday.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a senior police officer said. Read more.