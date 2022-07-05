English
    July 05, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

    Latest News Live: Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content

    • July 05, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

      Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content on the social media platform

      Twitter is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content on the social media platform, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials, Reuters reported.Twitter argues in its request that some removal orders fell short of the procedural requirements of India's IT Act, the source said, without specifying which ones Twitter wanted to be reviewed.

    • July 05, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

      External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meet in Bali

      External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 07-08 July to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia is holding the meeting within the framework of Indonesia G20 Presidency.

    • July 05, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

      Delhi police registers case against controversial documentary Kaali 

      The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a documentary Kaali, officials said on Tuesday.

      The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a senior police officer said. Read more. 

    • July 05, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

      Maharashtra Update: Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan apologises for his anti-Constitution remarks, says his statements were misinterpreted

    • July 05, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

      The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

    • July 05, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

      Dehradun | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs round table meeting over increasing tourism business & accelerating investments in the hospitality sector in the state.

    • July 05, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

      Zee News anchor, Rohit Ranjan, detained by Noida Police

      Chhattisgarh police reach the house of Rohit Ranjan, a Zee Hindustan journalist, to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement and had subsequently corrected himself on a TV broadcast.

    • July 05, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

      Agnipath recruitment scheme: Indian Navy to recruit 20% women in first batch of 'Agniveers'

      Indian Navy officials on Tuesday noted that 20% of the candidates in the first batch of Agniveers for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme will be women. They will be allocated to different parts and branches of the Navy. The Indian Navy is set to induct 3000 'Agniveers' in 2022.

    • July 05, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST

      Nomination process for August 6 vice-presidential poll begins

      The Election Commission on July 5 issued notification for the August 6 poll to elect the next vice president, setting in motion the process of filing nomination papers by candidates.

      July 19 is the last date for filing nominations, the notification said. Read more.

    • July 05, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

      Money laundering Case
      The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the wife and son of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for questioning in a money laundering case being probed against him, officials said. (PTI)

    • July 05, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

      Wimbledon: Halep defeats Badosa to reach QFs; Anisimova beats Tan

      Former champion Simona Halep rolled into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the fifth time after defeating No.4 seed Paula Badosa in the fourth-round match on Monday. 

      From the start of the match to the end Halep completely dominated Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to seal a quarterfinals clash with No. 20 seed Amanda Anisimova. 

    • July 05, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

      Retired judges, bureaucrats and armed forces officers issue open statement against SC remarks on Nupur Sharma


      An open letter has been sent to CJI NV Ramana, signed by 15 retired judges, 77 retd bureaucrats & 25 retd armed forces officers, against the observation made by Justices Surya Kant & JB Pardiwala while hearing Nupur Sharma's case in the Supreme Court.

      (ANI)

