Latest News Live: Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content

Twitter seeks judicial review regarding govt's orders to take down content on the social media platform

Twitter is seeking to overturn some Indian government orders to take down content on the social media platform, a source familiar with the matter said, in a legal challenge which alleges abuse of power by officials, Reuters reported.Twitter argues in its request that some removal orders fell short of the procedural requirements of India's IT Act, the source said, without specifying which ones Twitter wanted to be reviewed.