Latest News Live: At Least 46 Migrants Found Dead in San Antonio, Texas as governor blames Biden

June 28, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Assam Floods: Over 21 Lakh People Affected, Silchar Worst-Hit

Eight more persons lost their lives in the devastating flood in Assam on Monday, while over 21 lakh people continued to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge, officials said.

The death count due to the flood this year mounted to 134 with eight deaths reported during the day, which include five from Cachar district and one each from Kamrup Metro, Morigaon and Nagaon, they said.