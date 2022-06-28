Latest News Live: At Least 46 Migrants Found Dead in San Antonio, Texas as governor blames Biden

Latest News Live: Get all the breaking and current updates of India and around the world.
Texas governor blames President Joe Biden for the migrants' death
Texas governor Greg Abbott blamed the tragedy on the Biden administration, claiming “open borders” led to the horrific scene.
The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the incident.
Assam Floods: Over 21 Lakh People Affected, Silchar Worst-Hit
Eight more persons lost their lives in the devastating flood in Assam on Monday, while over 21 lakh people continued to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge, officials said.
The death count due to the flood this year mounted to 134 with eight deaths reported during the day, which include five from Cachar district and one each from Kamrup Metro, Morigaon and Nagaon, they said.
Union Minister Smriti Irani pays condolences to Pallonji Mistry family
Shapoorji Pallonji Chairman Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93
Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group passed away last night, CNBC-TV18 reported. He was 93.
He is survived by his wife — Patsy Perin Dubash, and four children — two sons Shapoor Mistry and Cyrus Mistry, and two daughters Laila Mistry and Aloo Mistry. Read more here.
At Least 46 Migrants Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In Texas
The bodies of at least 46 people believed to be migrants who crossed into the United States from Mexico were found dead on Monday in and around a tractor-trailer that had been abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, state and city officials said. Read more here.
Coronavirus Update | India records 7,240 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country was recorded over 7,000 after 99 days, registering around 39 per cent jump in daily cases, while the daily positivity rate crossed 2 per cent after 111 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
A total of 7,240 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,97,522, while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,723 with eight fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.
Short-term credit agreement signed between India & Cuba for procurement of rice
A short-term credit agreement of Euro 100 million for procurement of rice from India to Cuba was signed & a postal stamp released by the Government of Cuba to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence," tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
1 Dead, 5 Still Trapped After 4-Storey Mumbai Building Collapses
A 30-year-old man died and 11 others were injured after a four storey building collapsed in Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Tuesday.
A wing of the residential building, located in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society, collapsed around midnight, the official said.
The injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion. The man, among those brought to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar, was declared dead on arrival.
Fire brigade personnel are searching for survivors, the official said.