    Jun 22, 2023 / 04:31 pm

    Missing Titanic submarine LIVE updates: Oxygen supply over as sub enters critical 96-hour mark

    LIVE Updates: The Titan submersible was estimated to have a 96-hour supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. That means the deadline to find and rescue the sub is roughly between 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) and 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), based on information the US Coast Guard and company behind the expedition have provided.

    Missing Titanic submarine LIVE updates: Oxygen supply over as sub enters critical 96-hour mark
      The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph. (Photo: Reuters)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 22, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

      PM Modi in US LIVE updates: Biden and Modi to announce mega deal on armed drones

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 ''Reaper'' armed drones by India, the White House has said, a move which would further bolster India's national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China.

      The General Atomics MQ-9 ''Reaper'' can carry 500 per cent more payload and has nine times the horsepower in comparison to the earlier MQ-1 Predator. Moreover, MQ-9 UAV provides long-endurance, persistent surveillance, and strike capability for the warfighter.

      In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind, White House officials added.

    • June 22, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      Missing Titanic submarine: Search nears critical 96-hour mark, less than an hour supply of oxygen left

      The Titan submersible was estimated to have a 96-hour supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. That means the deadline to find and rescue the sub is roughly between 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) and 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), based on information the US Coast Guard and company behind the expedition have provided.

      As per reports, there is less than one hour of oxygen supply left in the vessel.

      Experts emphasized that is an imprecise estimate and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air. And it's not known if they survived since the sub disappeared Sunday morning.

    • June 22, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST


      BJP's view on the opposition party meeting

      BJP MP SP Singh Baghel said that BJP's double-engine government will not allow anyone into UP meeting and the opposition alliance will face similar consequences as before. Commenting on the same,BJP spokesperson Ashok Pandey stated that this was a meeting of candidates for the role of Prime Minister and not a meeting of opposition parties.

    • June 22, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

      A few parties to miss the opposition partymeeting tomorrow

      Non-BJP parties likely to skip the meeting include Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Odisha's Biju Janata Dal, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the YSR Congress Party.Due to a family commitment, Rashtriya Lok Dal chairman Jayant Chaudhary will also miss the opposition leaders' meeting in Patna on Friday.

    • June 22, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

      Opposition to question BJP about national issues

      The Opposition is also planning collectively raise to corner the BJP and question the centre about its apparent failure regarding the Manipur violence.Meanwhile, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the topic of who would be the Opposition alliance's prime ministerial face can be discussed later once they defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

    • June 22, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

      Split among opposition parties observed ahead of tomorrow's meeting


      Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded action against ruling Trinamool Congress activists who allegedly attacked Congress workers in the run-up to the state's panchayat polls by sitting on a dharna outside a block office in Bengal's Murshidabad district.

    • June 22, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

      Congress' stand about the grand meeting

      Instead of making the meeting more of "Modi Hatao", the opposition party Congress wants other parties to emphasise on policies, programs and problems of the people for the upcoming elections.

    • June 22, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

      Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants a clear stand on the purpose of the meeting

      Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged opposition parties, including the Congress, to clarify their views on the Centre's legislation on the control of administrative services in Delhi ahead of an opposition party gathering in Patna.The Congress has remained unclear on whether it will back the AAP when the BJP-led Centre puts the resolution to a vote in Parliament.

    • June 22, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

      Major opposition parties to share the stage for the first time

      This is the first time that anti-Congress groups such as the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will share the same platform with the party. This meeting is initiated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in an effort to create an alliance against the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    • June 22, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

      Mandavalli protest live updates: Locals protest the removal of a temple portion by authorities

      Several local people were seen protesting against removing a part of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali region. Police officials are present on the spot trying to control the situation including women with lathis charging towards the police. They have managed to detain many people.

    • June 22, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Education Ministers' Meet

      The Prime Minister virtually participated in the meeting held in Pune and highlighted the importance of adapting and utilising modern e-learning in novel ways and stated that the goal must be to provide quality education while improving governance. He mentioned a number of government efforts in this regard, including 'Study Webs of Active-learning for Young Aspiring Minds,' or 'Swayam,' an online platform that hosts all courses from Class 9 to the post-graduate level and allows students to learn remotely while focusing on access, equity, and quality.

    • June 22, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Centre examined health preparedness due to surge in heatwave deaths

      Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with the health ministers and other officials of seven states including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to review public health preparation as hospitalisation and deaths are on the rise due to the extreme heatwave. These states were given the task to issue prompt warnings to the citizens and bringing State Action Plans into effect.

