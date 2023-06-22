Missing Titanic submarine LIVE updates: Oxygen supply over as sub enters critical 96-hour mark

June 22, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will announce a mega deal on the purchase of General Atomics MQ-9 ''Reaper'' armed drones by India, the White House has said, a move which would further bolster India's national security and surveillance capabilities not only in the Indian Ocean but also along the frontier with China.

The General Atomics MQ-9 ''Reaper'' can carry 500 per cent more payload and has nine times the horsepower in comparison to the earlier MQ-1 Predator. Moreover, MQ-9 UAV provides long-endurance, persistent surveillance, and strike capability for the warfighter.

In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind, White House officials added.