Aug 25, 2023 / 08:20 am

Donald Trump LIVE Update: Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, voluntarily turned himself in to Georgia authorities to confront criminal charges linked to his alleged involvement in manipulating the 2020 election results. Trump's surrender marked the fourth instance this year in which he faced criminal charges, having been indicted in three prior cases.

Upon arrival at the Fulton County Jail, Donald Trump underwent the standard booking procedures, including fingerprinting

and the capturing of his mugshot. This marked a significant moment in American history, as Trump became the first former U.S. President to have a criminal mugshot. Departing the scene, Trump denounced the case as a "travesty of justice."