August 23, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said "fever corners" would be set up in government hospitals in the wake of an increase in dengue cases in the state.

He also said fogging machines would be distributed in urban and rural areas of the state to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Over the past one month, 772 cases of dengue have been reported in the state.